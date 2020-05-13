Mac McClung made not one, but two major announcements on Wednesday.
The former Gate City High School star has withdrawn from the 2020 National Basketball Association Draft and also entered the NCAA transfer portal, departing Georgetown University after two seasons with the Hoyas.
McClung could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday, but he did tell ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that he plans to file a waiver with the NCAA to play for his new school during the 2020-21 season instead of sitting out a year.
“It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown,” McClung told Goodman. “I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn’t. I’m looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed.”
An extremely athletic 6-foot-2 guard with a 48 ½-inch vertical leap, McClung figures to garner plenty of overtures from quality programs.
“Mac will have several high-major programs interested,” said Scott Vermillion, McClung’s coach at Gate City. “He is a winner and most can see that in him. Some program will get a big-time playmaker.”
Many area folks were already expressing their hopes on social media that McClung might wind up at Tennessee or Virginia Tech, favorites among most of the local population.
“I think McClung will be one of the most coveted transfers in the portal,” said Aaron Torres, a college basketball expert on Fox Sports Radio. “You have to understand, that for all the talk about players who up-transfer – in other words from a mid-major to high-major — there are very few guys who have actually competed at a high-major level, let alone guys who’ve averaged 15 per game at that level.”
McClung averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 39.3 percent from the field over the course of his first two seasons (50 games) at the college level. His sophomore season playing for head coach Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas was cut short due to a foot injury.
Georgetown lost in the first round of the NIT in 2019 when McClung was a member of the Big East Conference All-Freshman squad.
“Mac was an integral piece of our program and when he let me know his decision I was disappointed, but he needs to do what’s best for him, I want to wish him luck in his future endeavors,” Ewing said in a press release issued by Georgetown. “Moving forward, our focus is the core that we have coming back and our incoming class.”
After scoring a VHSL-record 2,801 career points and leading Gate City to the 2018 Class 2 state title, McClung earned much attention for his highlight reel and fared well in national All-Star games in Pennsylvania and California.
He comprised a promising Georgetown recruiting class that included James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc, but all three players have since departed the program.
“The fanbase hasn’t taken the news well,” said Andrew Geiger, the maestro of CasualHoya.com. “I don’t think it as much, ‘Oh no, Mac is gone,’ as it is what the program has become in the last few years with a shocking number of players leaving. Clearly something is amiss.”
McClung announced on March 29 that he was declaring for the NBA Draft, but would retain his collegiate eligibility. Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets were among the teams to conduct pre-Draft interviews with the Southwest Virginia native.
“Going through this process was really informative,” McClung told ESPN. “I got a chance to speak to the decision makers and hear what they thought about my game. They shared with me things I need to work on to be successful at the next level. I’m very optimistic about the feedback I have received and can’t wait to take that knowledge to my future home.”
It was assumed McClung would test the NBA Draft waters and then return to Washington, D.C., as the centerpiece of the Hoyas.
“Mac was going to be the star of this Georgetown team, getting a chance to play a ton of minutes and be the leading scorer for the Hoyas and perhaps the entire Big East,” Geiger said. “He’s not going to find that role anywhere else, assuming he has designs on transferring to a school that is actually good at basketball. ... As a fan, I enjoyed watching McClung play. I think he improved as a basketball player under Ewing’s guidance and I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Those who know the iron-willed and relentless McClung figure he’ll continue his high-scoring and high-flying ways wherever he ends up.
“Mac is very smart and knows what he is doing,” Vermillion said. “He will make a winning decision.”
