HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Virginia High to ‘light up’ facilities
Virginia High School will light up Bearcats’ athletic facilities tonight for 20 minutes to honor several local entities, including Virginia High graduates, first responders and medical personnel and all Bristol Virginia Public Schools staff members and retirees.
According to a press release, the lights will be turned on at 8:20 p.m. at Gene Malcolm Stadium, Boyce Cox Field, Richard Fisher Softball Field, Sugar Hollow Park, Virginia High track and tennis courts and Bearcat Gymnasium, although there will be no public access.
That will be followed by a brief fireworks display to recognize the VHS seniors beginning at 9 p.m. at Sugar Hollow Park. According to the release, both Target and Home Depot will allow use of their parking lots, with everyone urge to remain in their vehicles.
Virginia High to ‘light up’ facilities
Virginia High School will light up Bearcats’ athletic facilities tonight for 20 minutes to honor several local entities, including Virginia High graduates, first responders and medical personnel and all Bristol Virginia Public Schools staff members and retirees.
According to a press release, the lights will be turned on at 8:20 p.m. at Gene Malcolm Stadium, Boyce Cox Field, Richard Fisher Softball Field, Sugar Hollow Park, Virginia High track and tennis courts and Bearcat Gymnasium, although there will be no public access.
That will be followed by a brief fireworks display to recognize the VHS seniors beginning at 9 p.m. at Sugar Hollow Park. According to the release, both Target and Home Depot will allow use of their parking lots, with everyone urge to remain in their vehicles.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU adds Battle as assistant coach
East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay has announced the hiring of Turner Battle as an assistant coach.
Battle comes to Johnson City with 13 years of coaching experience, which includes stints at Buffalo (2007-13), Chattanooga (2013-14) most-recently at UAB (2014-20), where he spent the last four years as an associate head coach.
Battle played for the University of Buffalo from 2001-05, and became the Bulls’ first Mid-American Conference player of the year. He also played professionally overseas, as well as in the NBA Developmental League and the American Basketball Association.
ETSU adds Battle as assistant coach
East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay has announced the hiring of Turner Battle as an assistant coach.
Battle comes to Johnson City with 13 years of coaching experience, which includes stints at Buffalo (2007-13), Chattanooga (2013-14) most-recently at UAB (2014-20), where he spent the last four years as an associate head coach.
Battle played for the University of Buffalo from 2001-05, and became the Bulls’ first Mid-American Conference player of the year. He also played professionally overseas, as well as in the NBA Developmental League and the American Basketball Association.
Logano to honor fallen Kingsport resident
NASCAR driver Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, will help memorialize a former Kingsport resident during the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to a press release.
Sergeant First Class, Jason Omar Bradley Hickman of Kingsport, who joined the U.S. Army in 1999, was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) while deployed in Afghanistan in 2010, just weeks before his scheduled return home.
Bradley, who earned both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star during his military career,, had three children with his wife, Tiffany. According to the release, their son, Landon, had written a letter to Logano last December to thank him for an autograph and mentioned he hoped to attend the Coca-Cola 600 to see soldiers’ names on cars.
As part of what is called “600 Miles of Remembrance,” the names of U.S. Armed Forces members who sacrificed their lives for the country will be displayed on the windshields of each of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars participating in the race
The release added that the Joey Logano Foundation contacted the Hickman family, requesting permission to honor Hickman by placing his name on Logano’s car for the race.
The Coca-Cola 600, the longest race in NASCAR, will begin on Sunday at 6 p.m. It will be televised by FOX.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, will help memorialize a former Kingsport resident during the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to a press release.
Sergeant First Class, Jason Omar Bradley Hickman of Kingsport, who joined the U.S. Army in 1999, was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) while deployed in Afghanistan in 2010, just weeks before his scheduled return home.
Bradley, who earned both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star during his military career,, had three children with his wife, Tiffany. According to the release, their son, Landon, had written a letter to Logano last December to thank him for an autograph and mentioned he hoped to attend the Coca-Cola 600 to see soldiers’ names on cars.
As part of what is called “600 Miles of Remembrance,” the names of U.S. Armed Forces members who sacrificed their lives for the country will be displayed on the windshields of each of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars participating in the race
The release added that the Joey Logano Foundation contacted the Hickman family, requesting permission to honor Hickman by placing his name on Logano’s car for the race.
The Coca-Cola 600, the longest race in NASCAR, will begin on Sunday at 6 p.m. It will be televised by FOX.
Kingsport Speedway opens season on May 29
Kingsport Speedway will host its season opener on Saturday, May 29, according to a press release.
The start of the local racing season has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is nobody wanting to get back to racing more than me,” said Kingsport Speedway General Manager Karen Tunnell, in the release. “We can’t wait to see all of our fans and racers soon.”
Kingsport Speedway will race non-sanctioned non-points events until the NASCAR Weekly Series resumes racing, according to the release, adding that the Weekly series hopes resume soon.
According to the release, the facility will follow CDC guidelines, which will be posted in the new few days on the Kingsport Speedway website.
Open practice will be held on Saturday, May 23, from noon to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission for fans is free.
A revised season schedule will be released soon, the release said.
Kingsport Speedway will host its season opener on Saturday, May 29, according to a press release.
The start of the local racing season has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is nobody wanting to get back to racing more than me,” said Kingsport Speedway General Manager Karen Tunnell, in the release. “We can’t wait to see all of our fans and racers soon.”
Kingsport Speedway will race non-sanctioned non-points events until the NASCAR Weekly Series resumes racing, according to the release, adding that the Weekly series hopes resume soon.
According to the release, the facility will follow CDC guidelines, which will be posted in the new few days on the Kingsport Speedway website.
Open practice will be held on Saturday, May 23, from noon to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission for fans is free.
A revised season schedule will be released soon, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.