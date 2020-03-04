COLLEGE BASEBALL
James gets win, Branham gets hits for Wise
Zack James (Union) picked up the first win of his collegiate career and Matthew Branham (J.I. Burton) pounded out two hits as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise recorded a 5-3 victory over Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday.
UVa-Wise (10-7) used seven pitchers and James worked a scoreless fifth inning. Tyler Hayes (Knoxville Catholic) notched his third save for the Highland Cavaliers.
Haynes stars in E&H loss
Leadoff batter Caleb Haynes drove in four runs on three hits as the Emory & Henry Wasps dropped a 19-10 decision at non-conference rival Maryville.
E&H (5-6) was also led by Caleb Wallace with four hits, while Josiah Calkins and Eli Milhorn added two hits apiece.
The Wasps used eight pitchers.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU picks up award
East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes has been chosen as the Southern Conference Coach of the Year, leading the Buccaneers to a 27-4 record and a regular season championship.
Trey Boyd III picked up All-SoCon first team honors. Bo Hodges was a second team honoree.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hale makes college choice
Abingdon’s Dylan Hale has signed to play at Emory & Henry.
Hale (6-2, 250) was a standout on the offensive and defensive line for the Falcons.
COLLEGE TENNIS
ODAC poll released
After reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s tournament, Emory & Henry was picked to finish ninth in the league this year by the league’s 13 head coaches.
The E&H roster includes two sophomores and seven freshmen.
In the men’s poll, the E&H men were picked for ninth after returning seven players from a squad that posted the first winning record in six years.
