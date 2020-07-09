PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Jeffers takes over at Thomas Walker
Clay Jeffers is the new head boys basketball coach at Thomas Walker High School.
The 25-year-old Jeffers graduated from Oneida High School in Tennessee and played hoops at both Hiwassee and Bryan College.
He had a stint on the coaching staff at Cloudland and most recently was the assistant basketball and head baseball coach at Sunbright High School in Tennessee.
“I’m heading to Ewing, hungry, energetic, and absolutely thrilled to be coaching at Thomas Walker now and put my basketball ideology, philosophy and leadership to the test that I’ve been preparing for years now,” Jeffers said. “I’m driven every day by my love for the game and what the game can do for a young kid on and off the court. … I’m thankful for [athletic director] Landon Smith and [principal] David Graham taking a chance on a first-time head coach, and I’m excited to represent them, this school and this community with class, respect, and toughness.”
Tyler Maggard, a former standout player at Lee High and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, will serve as an assistant coach for the Pioneers.
Jeffers replaces Jerry Myers as Thomas Walker’s head coach. The Pioneers were 24-73 over the past four years and went winless during the 2019-20 season.
PREP BASEBALL
Patriots fall in ETHSBL
The Patriots from Bluff City, Tennessee, suffered an 8-2 loss to Home of Daniel Norris (Johnson City) on Thursday in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
The Patriots are now 4-5-1 and have regular season games remaining against the Cyclones of Elizabethton, Tennessee (July 13, 7:30 p.m.) and the A-Town Falcons of Abingdon, Virginia (July 20, 7:30 p.m.).
The A-Town Falcons (8-1) saw their game with the Cyclones on Thursday canceled as the squad from Elizabethton did not have enough players to compete.
