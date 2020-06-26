COLLEGE ATHLETICS
SWCC suspends fall sports
Southwest Virginia Community College announced Friday that fall sports would be suspended for the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus.
That includes men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country. In addition, all games and practices for spring sports team slated for the fall have also been suspended.
Winter sports (basketball, wrestling) and spring sports (baseball, softball, tennis, golf are still scheduled to be played during their 2020-21 regular seasons.
“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to compete in the Fall season, we must always put the health and safety of our student athletes as our number one priority,” SWCC Athletic Director Jason Vencill said. “We are very eager and excited to see athletic competition return to campus and hope to see everyone out supporting the Flying Eagles when we return to active competition this winter.”
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Tennessee High’s McBrayer honored
Former Tennessee High quarterback Cole McBrayer has been selected to the 2020 Team of Distinction by the National Football Foundation.
A finalist for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Pappy Thompson Award for Excellence, McBrayer was one of 82 players from across the country to receive the award for a combination of academics, athletics and community involvement.
Also the point guard for the Tennessee High boys basketball team, McBrayer plans to continue his education and play football at Emory & Henry.
College.
