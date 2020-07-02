UVA Wise Logo
PREP BASEBALL
Patriots win second straight
The Patriots from Bluff City, Tennessee, pounded their way to a 9-1 win over the Bucs from Johnson City, Tennessee, on Thursday in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
It was the second win in as many nights for the Patriots (4-3-1), who blanked the Bulldogs from Hampton, Tennessee by a 4-0 count on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Express from Bristol, Virginia, dropped a 6-2 decision to the Demons from Greeneville, Tennessee. Garett Bowman and Braeden Bailey drove in the runs for the Express (3-3-1) and finished with two hits apiece.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UVa-Wise to open season Sept. 10
The athletic department at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise announced on Thursday that the football team will open the season on Sept. 10 at Mars Hill. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
UVa-Wise was originally scheduled to open the season on Sept. 3 at Chowan, but that game is no longer on the schedule. The Highland Cavaliers will play their first home game on Sept. 26 against the Carson-Newman Eagles.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Former ETSU star dies
Former East Tennessee State University men’s basketball star Major Geer died on Thursday.
The Chapel Hill, North Carolina, native played for the Buccaneers from 1987-1991 and scored 1,094 career points. He was a fan favorite on some of the best teams in program history.
 “It’s a tough pill to swallow,” former ETSU teammate Travel Silvers said. “We didn’t only lose a teammate, it’s like losing a family member. We were all brothers.”

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments