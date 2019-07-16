In its first-ever state appearance, District 1 champion Marion has advanced to the championship of the Virginia State Major League tournament behind Tuesday’s 7-0 victory over District 15 titlist Richmond County in Coeburn.
Marion will face McLean from District 4 this morning at 10.
The Major League State Tournaments for Virginia and Tennessee will be held this weekend in Abingdon and at Fairview Little League in Bristol, Tennessee.
District 1 champion Abingdon opens play Friday at 6 p.m. against District 15. The Tennessee event begins Saturday, with Bristol facing Clarksville at 5 p.m. Goodlettsville, which has advanced to the Little League World Series twice since 2012, highlights the field.
DRAG RACING
NHRA junior event set for Bristol
Bristol Dragway is playing host to the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals, which started on July 12 and will continue through Saturday night.
Aspiring drag racers, ages 6 to 17, will travel to Bristol from across the East Coast and abroad to compete in an event that has been hosted at Thunder Valley since 2004.
Competitors race for individual and team honors, with the winners in eight age categories receiving a Wally (a gold trophy) and a cash prize. A trophy is also presented to each member of the winning team.
The Huddleston Performance Jr. Dragster Nationals presented by Mike Bos and the Huddleston Performance Fun Races will also be held this week.
For more information, visit www.bristoldragway.com.