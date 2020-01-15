Grundy dispatched Grayson County (57-23), Riverheads (39-30) and Rural Retreat (37-34) to win a star-studded Virginia High School League Class 1 quad match on Wednesday night between the top four teams in the state’s smallest classification.
Grundy won the final five matches to dispatch Riverheads, while winning the last five matches to rally past Rural Retreat.
Kaleb Horn’s first-period pin in the 113-pound weight class sealed the deal for Grundy in the final match against Rural Retreat.
Riverheads went 2-1, Rural Retreat was 1-2 and Grayson County was 0-3 in the event.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King waxes Crusaders
Jordan Floyd and Mike Salomon scored 19 points apiece to lead King to a convincing 100-68 Conference Carolinas victory over North Greenville on Wednesday night.
Jalon Cokley had 12 points for the Crusaders, who fell behind 54-37 at halftime.
James Brown added 18 points and Justin Frazier tallied 12 for the Tornado (11-5, 6-3).
Quakers fall just short of 100 against Wasps
Kyler Gregory and Tyler Dearman scored 25 points each to lead Guilford to a 99-87 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry.
Jake Martin led four Emory & Henry (3-12, 0-6) in double figures with 19 points, with 15 of those coming on five 3-pointers. Kevin Grau Rodriguez added 13 points and Colin Molden and Chilhowie product Dylan Catron added 12 points each in the loss.
E&H had 15 3-pointers to 11 for the Quakers, who got seven shots from long range by Dearman. The Wasps have lost six games in a row.
Lenoir-Rhyne shoots down Cavs
R.J. Gunn scored 21 points and Davion Bradford added seven points and 10 rebounds in an 81-64 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Cameron Whiteside (5-10, 1-8) had 37 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King survives in OT
Trinity Lee and Arielle Holloway combined to make five free throws in overtime to lift King to a thrilling 64-61 Conference Carolinas victory over North Greenville.
Golden finished with 16 points and six rebounds, while Kori West led all scorers with 27 points, along with 13 rebounds, for the Tornado (9-7, 6-4). Lee added nine points in the win.
Lee, who had three free throws in overtime, and Holloway, who had two, combined to make 11 of 12 from the charity stripe.
Savannah Hughes tallied 16 points for the Crusaders.
UVa-Wise falls to Lenoir-Rhyne
Kennedy Weight scored 20 points and Madeline Hardy had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, leading Lenoir-Rhyne to a 68-64 South Atlantic Conference victory over the Highland Cavaliers.
Nia Vanzant led four UVa-Wise scorers in double figures with 17 points. Cynita Webb (14 points, 13 rebounds), Caitlyn Ross (12 points, six assists) and Kalee Johnson (11 points, seven rebounds) also contributed for the Cavaliers (7-8, 3-6).
Wasps fall at Hollins in OT
Lenah Clements scored 26 points, including four of Hollins’ 10 3-pointers to defeat Emory & Henry 78-73 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference overtime thriller.
Kara Stafford led Emory & Henry (12-3, 6-1) with 22 points. Brylee Jones added 13 points, Josie Salyer added 12 and Callie Haderer contributed 11 in the loss.
