PREP BASEBALL
Falcons, Vikings win in ETHSBL
Jake O’Quinn, Jake Thacker, Luke Francisco, Will Jennings and Caleb Collins combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter as the A-Town Falcons from Abingdon, Virginia, earned a 14-0 victory over the Braves from Johnson City, Tennessee, on Tuesday in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
Ethan Ketron had two hits and Francisco smacked a three-run triple as the Falcons (6-1) remained in first place in the ETHSBL. A-Town has won six straight – five by shutout – and have allowed just three runs all season in the summer league.
Meanwhile, the Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, posted an 11-8 victory over the Home of Daniel Norris (Johnson City) by overcoming deficits of 4-1 and 8-7.
Brayden Blevins went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Vikings (6-2), while Cole Presson had two doubles and two RBIs. Noah Bishop tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings to notch the win on the mound.
MOTORSPORTS
Announcement set for Clay Valley
According an official of Clay Valley Speedway in Coeburn, the facility formerly known as Lonesome Pine Raceway will be the site of a meeting on July 11, at 2 p.m. for drivers and owners of asphalt cars.
The meeting will be held in front of the grandstands. The racing divisions will include Limited Late Models, Pure Street, Mod 4 and Pure 4.
Clay Valley Speedway currently has a dirt surface.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wise added to ETSU coaching staff
ETSU men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay announced the addition of Matt Wise as an assistant coach to the Buccaneer staff.
Wise speny last season as an assistant coach at the University of Wyoming – his second stint with the Cowboys. Prior to Wyoming, Wise spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach at Arkansas Little Rock, while his first stop in Laramie was a five-year run as Wyoming’s assistant director of player development from 2013-18.
Wise began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Florida under then-head coach Billy Donovan.
Wise played collegiately at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky. from 2007-2011.

