COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Smith claims SoCon honors
ETSU senior defensive back Artevius Smith has claimed the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Smith stood out in his native Birmingham, Alabama, recording 10 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in the Buccaneers’ 24-17 loss at Samford last Saturday.
Seven of his 10 tackles were solo stops and his second quarter pick led to an ETSU touchdown.
Smith leads ETSU with 38 tackles and four interceptions this season.
The Buccaneers host The Citadel for homecoming on Saturday.
Smith claims SoCon honors
ETSU senior defensive back Artevius Smith has claimed the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Smith stood out in his native Birmingham, Alabama, recording 10 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in the Buccaneers’ 24-17 loss at Samford last Saturday.
Seven of his 10 tackles were solo stops and his second quarter pick led to an ETSU touchdown.
Smith leads ETSU with 38 tackles and four interceptions this season.
The Buccaneers host The Citadel for homecoming on Saturday.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H earns No. 10 spot in ODAC poll
Emory & Henry has been picked to tie for 10th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Ben Thompson, the Wasps return six players while welcoming six newcomers. Leading the veterans is senior Colin Molden (Apex, N.C.), who missed much of the 2018-19 season with an injury.
Last year, E&H posted a 17-10 record with a 9-7 mark in the ODAC. The Wasps finished seventh in the conference regular season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament with a 60-57 home victory over Eastern Mennonite.
King picked fourth in Conference Carolinas
The King men’s basketball team has been picked fourth in the Conference Carolinas preseason basketball poll.
King, which finished 15-14 last season, was selected behind league favorite Belmont-Abbey, Barton and Mount Olive. Five different schools got at least one first place vote.
King begins the upcoming season on Nov. 8 against UVa-Wise in Banner Elk, N.C.
E&H earns No. 10 spot in ODAC poll
Emory & Henry has been picked to tie for 10th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Ben Thompson, the Wasps return six players while welcoming six newcomers. Leading the veterans is senior Colin Molden (Apex, N.C.), who missed much of the 2018-19 season with an injury.
Last year, E&H posted a 17-10 record with a 9-7 mark in the ODAC. The Wasps finished seventh in the conference regular season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament with a 60-57 home victory over Eastern Mennonite.
King picked fourth in Conference Carolinas
The King men’s basketball team has been picked fourth in the Conference Carolinas preseason basketball poll.
King, which finished 15-14 last season, was selected behind league favorite Belmont-Abbey, Barton and Mount Olive. Five different schools got at least one first place vote.
King begins the upcoming season on Nov. 8 against UVa-Wise in Banner Elk, N.C.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tornado picked fourth in preseason polls
The King women’s basketball team has been picked to finish in a tie for fourth place in the Conference Carolinas preseason basketball poll.
King, which finished 14-14 last season, was selected behind Belmont-Abbey and Barton, who tied for the top spot in the coach’s poll. Emmanuel was third, while the Tornado was tied with Limestone. Four schools got at least one first place vote.
King opens its season on Nov. 8 on its home floor against Mars Hill.
Tornado picked fourth in preseason polls
The King women’s basketball team has been picked to finish in a tie for fourth place in the Conference Carolinas preseason basketball poll.
King, which finished 14-14 last season, was selected behind Belmont-Abbey and Barton, who tied for the top spot in the coach’s poll. Emmanuel was third, while the Tornado was tied with Limestone. Four schools got at least one first place vote.
King opens its season on Nov. 8 on its home floor against Mars Hill.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Barrs guides E&H to win
Abingdon senior product Graysen Barrs supplied three goals as the Emory & Henry Wasps posted a 5-0 win over ODAC rival Hollins.
E&H (4-11-2, 2-7-1) also received goals from sophomore Callie McMurray (Gate City) and freshman Carly Walden from Christiansburg. The Wasps outshot Hollins (4-11-0, 1-8-0) by a 35-3 margin.
Barrs guides E&H to win
Abingdon senior product Graysen Barrs supplied three goals as the Emory & Henry Wasps posted a 5-0 win over ODAC rival Hollins.
E&H (4-11-2, 2-7-1) also received goals from sophomore Callie McMurray (Gate City) and freshman Carly Walden from Christiansburg. The Wasps outshot Hollins (4-11-0, 1-8-0) by a 35-3 margin.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Delisle takes top honors again
King University junior Ben Delisle has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for the second straight week.
The product of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Delisle collected seven points on three goals and one assist in two wins last week for King.
Delisle, who has two game-winning goals this season, leads the league with 25 points, and is tied for first with 11 goals.
Delisle takes top honors again
King University junior Ben Delisle has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for the second straight week.
The product of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Delisle collected seven points on three goals and one assist in two wins last week for King.
Delisle, who has two game-winning goals this season, leads the league with 25 points, and is tied for first with 11 goals.
E&H falls in ODAC match
C.J. Poulsen provided the lone goal for Emory & Henry (6-10-2, 0-8-0) in a 9-1 loss to ODAC rival Roanoke in the season finale.
Massimo Tager contributed an assist for E&H while Morgan Moser made 10 saves. Roanoke opened a 7-0 first half lead.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers cruise past Tornado
Defending Conference Carolinas Player of the Week Julie Ward had six kills and six digs in King’s 25-14, 25-11, 26-24 league loss at Tusculum.
Kayley Holtzclaw and Cathy Scaniffe each had three kills in the loss. Sydney Pigage added eight digs, Scaniffe added four digs and Keri Ricker dished out 14 assists for the
E&H drops non-conference match
Carley Williams supplied eight kills, Marissa Snapp collected 15 assists and Abbie Jennings added nine digs for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped a 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 decision at USA South Conference leader Maryville.
E&H (7-16, 4-7) was also led by Makayla Payne (six kills) and Lauren Coolidge (nine digs).
Cavaliers drop road match
Senior Ciara Kain finished with 10 kills and 10 digs for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but the Cavaliers (1-20) dropped a 25-9, 25-21, 25-16 decision at Concord.
C.J. Poulsen provided the lone goal for Emory & Henry (6-10-2, 0-8-0) in a 9-1 loss to ODAC rival Roanoke in the season finale.
Massimo Tager contributed an assist for E&H while Morgan Moser made 10 saves. Roanoke opened a 7-0 first half lead.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers cruise past Tornado
Defending Conference Carolinas Player of the Week Julie Ward had six kills and six digs in King’s 25-14, 25-11, 26-24 league loss at Tusculum.
Kayley Holtzclaw and Cathy Scaniffe each had three kills in the loss. Sydney Pigage added eight digs, Scaniffe added four digs and Keri Ricker dished out 14 assists for the
E&H drops non-conference match
Carley Williams supplied eight kills, Marissa Snapp collected 15 assists and Abbie Jennings added nine digs for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped a 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 decision at USA South Conference leader Maryville.
E&H (7-16, 4-7) was also led by Makayla Payne (six kills) and Lauren Coolidge (nine digs).
Cavaliers drop road match
Senior Ciara Kain finished with 10 kills and 10 digs for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but the Cavaliers (1-20) dropped a 25-9, 25-21, 25-16 decision at Concord.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.