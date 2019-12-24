For the first time this season and third of his career, ETSU redshirt senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez has been named Southern Conference Player of the Week.
Rodriguez, who averaged 13 points, nine rebounds and 3.5 assists, helped guide the Buccaneers to a road win at LSU last Wednesday and followed that up with a 25-point win over Cleveland State on Saturday. For the week, the Buccaneer forward shot 63 percent (10-16) from the field and 86 percent (6-7) at the free throw line.
Rodriguez collected his third double-double of the season (18th career) after finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while tying a career high with five assists in the 74-63 win over LSU inside the Maravich Center. The win marked ETSU’s third over a Power 5 program in the Coach Forbes era and it was the first since the Bucs won at Mississippi State on Dec. 14, 2016. The Bucs also snapped the Tigers’ 19-game non-conference home win streak and it was the lowest point total for LSU in a non-conference home loss since being held to 52 versus Virginia on Jan. 2, 2012.
ETSU’s win over Cleveland State secured the Bucs’ 10th non-conference victory – a feat only done by five other teams in program history.
Rodriguez and the Bucs wrap up non-conference play against Mars Hill on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. inside Freedom Hall
