East Tennessee high school baseball league
A-Town pitchers surrender one hit in win
Chase Hungate and Ethan Gibson combined to allow just one hit and strike out 12 to lead the A-Town Falcons to a 1-0 victory over the Home of Daniel Norris in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League on Thursday night at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton.
Jake O’Quinn drove in the lone run with an RBI single in the fourth.
Hungate worked three innings for A-Town, while Gibson went four innings to pick up the win. That came one night after Ethan Ketron and Jake Thacker combined on a no-hitter for the Falcons.
Caleb Collins added a double for A-Town, which improved to 3-1. Luke Francisco, Cole Lambert and Gibson each had singles.
Science Hill product Cole Torbett took the loss on the mound.
High School Athletics
J.I. Burton selects 2020 Hall of Fame Class
The J.I. Burton High School Hall of Fame has added four new members to its membership.
The Burton of Hall of Fame Selection Committee has approved the class of 2020, which includes David Hill Jr., Dr. Preston D. Miller, Mark Neely and Kenny Stidham.
The quartet is currently slated to be recognized at Burton’s Hall of Fame Night football game against Twin Springs on Friday, Sept. 18. If government guidelines permit, the inductees will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 19.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
King wins Blue Ridge Cup...again
The eighth annual Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup was cut short when the spring seasons were canceled in March, but the result was the same as the previous seven years. King University retained the cup by the score of 13-5 over Lees-McRae College.
The competition between the two schools has been won every year by King since its inception during the 2012-13 school year.
