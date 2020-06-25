PREP BASEBALL
Falcons, Express win in ETHSBL
The A-Town Falcons from Abingdon, Virginia, ran their winning streak to five games by rocking the Redwings from Johnson City, Tennessee, for a 13-0 win on Thursday afternoon in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
The Falcons (5-1) limited the Redwings to one hit with Jake O’Quinn getting the win on the mound. O’Quinn also went 3-for-3.
Ethan Gibson, Brant Boggs and Ethan Ketron contributed two hits apiece as part of a 14-hit attack.
In a game played Wednesday that was originally scheduled for Thursday, the Express from Bristol, Virginia, earned a 5-2 win over Team Whited from Kingsport, Tennessee.
Dylan Cunningham had three hits, Zane Poe scored two runs and Garret Bowman was the winning pitcher for the Express, who are now 3-1-1.
Falcons, Express win in ETHSBL
The A-Town Falcons from Abingdon, Virginia, ran their winning streak to five games by rocking the Redwings from Johnson City, Tennessee, for a 13-0 win on Thursday afternoon in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
The Falcons (5-1) limited the Redwings to one hit with Jake O’Quinn getting the win on the mound. O’Quinn also went 3-for-3.
Ethan Gibson, Brant Boggs and Ethan Ketron contributed two hits apiece as part of a 14-hit attack.
In a game played Wednesday that was originally scheduled for Thursday, the Express from Bristol, Virginia, earned a 5-2 win over Team Whited from Kingsport, Tennessee.
Dylan Cunningham had three hits, Zane Poe scored two runs and Garret Bowman was the winning pitcher for the Express, who are now 3-1-1.
AUTO RACING
Henderson Motorsports to make season’s first start
Parker Kligerman and Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports will make their first appearance of the season in the Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series on Saturday in the Pocono Organics 150 to Benefit Farm Aid at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Kligerman and crew chief Chris Carriera are slated to start 40th in the 40-truck field. The race will be televised by FS1 on Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Henderson Motorsports to make season’s first start
Parker Kligerman and Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports will make their first appearance of the season in the Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series on Saturday in the Pocono Organics 150 to Benefit Farm Aid at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Kligerman and crew chief Chris Carriera are slated to start 40th in the 40-truck field. The race will be televised by FS1 on Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.