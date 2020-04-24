Dear Class,

I miss you so much! I can’t wait until the time we can be back at school again, but until then, I hope you are staying healthy and safe. I am so proud of you and will always be here for you. Keep working hard and enjoy this extra time with family.

Mrs. Brown loves you! 

