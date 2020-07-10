One of the most popular athletic events in the region won’t happen as scheduled in August.
Hopes are that the Graham-Bluefield football game – or Beaver-Graham, depending on your allegiance – will be played at some time in 2020.
It just won’t be played on Aug. 28, having been postponed under further notice.
“It is a huge game, it is a huge gate for both schools,” Graham athletic director Matt Dixon said. “We really do rely on it athletically so we will do everything possible we can.
“Obviously we don’t have that solution yet, but both parties have talked and there is mutual interest in rescheduling if possible.”
The 103rd edition of what has been ranked as one of the best high school rivalries in the nation was slated to be played in late-August at Mitchell Stadium.
Those hopes ended on Friday when the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Association pushed back its fall sports practices by two weeks until Aug. 17, with football games not allowed to be played until Sept. 3.
“We are not surprised,” Dixon said. “We were expecting that announcement to come out today and then we expect an announcement to come out pretty soon from the Virginia High School League.”
That could come on Wednesday when the VHSL is slated to meet and possibly set a date for the return of fall sports in Virginia. Dixon expects the VHSL to follow closely what other area high school associations in bordering states have done.
He compares it to the Big 10, and expects other major conferences in college football to follow their lead, which the Pac-12 did on Friday.
“The Virginia High School League will probably follow pretty close suit so that gives these associations a little more time to examine the future of the fall,” Dixon said. “That is my gut feeling obviously. I have told my coaches to prepare for a delay. They know this and we will see what happens next week.”
First played in 1909, the gridiron clash between the G-Men and Beavers has become the biggest event in the neighboring counties of Tazewell and Mercer, in West Virginia.
“There is definite mutual interest from such a big game, such a big traditional game and it is such a huge financial game for both schools,” he said. “It really helps support our athletic programs.”
Dixon understands the allure of the contest, which has drawn the interest of national media and fans who have traveled hours to witness the spectacle that annually serves as the season opener for the two schools.
Both programs have tradition, with Graham winning its last of four state championships in 2018, while the Beavers have claimed 11 titles in West Virginia, the last coming in 2017.
“Obviously you have got great athletes on both sides. It starts with that tradition,” Dixon said. “You have got [Graham coach] Tony [Palmer], who is an alum of Graham High School, coaching Graham. You have Coach (Glynn) Carlock, [current Bluefield] Coach [Fred) Simon, Coach [John] Chmara,, all those coaches throughout the years.”
There is also the crowd that fills historic and renovated Mitchell Stadium, a facility constructed in 1936 that recently won an online poll as the best high school football stadium in America.
“You throw in 10-to-12,000 people and you throw in something that has happened over the last couple of years where these kids know each other, they hang out together and nine weeks out of the year they root for each other,” Dixon said. “On that opener people do not realize the stress those kids are under for a season opener playing in front of 10-to-12,000 people.
“It is just a great game, just a great rivalry. It has been for many, many years. It is just a lot of pride in both communities.”
No wonder efforts will be made to play, but there are plenty of obstacles to overcome due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Tazewell County schools didn’t get approval to begin team conditioning drills until this week.
“Football started Monday. They did a great job, they went Monday through Thursday this week. All of our fall sports were able to go if they chose to,” Dixon said. “They were excited to just get back out. Again, we were doing all that work just to get back out there.
“We haven’t even been able to touch a ball basically yet due to the VHSL Phase 2 guidelines. We can’t do pass patterns or anything like that yet. Right now we are focusing on conditioning up here in Bluefield and once the VHSL releases their Phase 3 guidelines then maybe we can touch a football and start getting some things for real.”
There will still be plenty more questions to be answered, many of which will have to wait until guidelines are provided by each state high school organization.
“Are we going to be able to play a district schedule, plus one? Are we going to be able to play regional games, are we going to be able to play out-of-state games,” said Dixon, who added that a rumored move of fall sports to spring doesn’t seem “logical” at this point. “There is so much still yet to be decided and we are waiting on that guidance from both associations and then we will figure out a point.”
If they are able to get on the field and prepare for games, there are even more logistics to figure out, such as how to decide how many and who gets to attend what is the biggest event of the year in what is known as Four Seasons Country.
“Those are all problems that have crossed our mind,” Dixon said. “Are we going to have to screen [fans] when they come through the gates like we are with conditioning now with our kids.
“Those are all things we are going to have to examine as we move forward. Once we get the guidance from our associations, we will move forward with a plan with that.”
Until then, Dixon said the G-Men and other area schools will do what is allowed in hopes that a season like no other will be played.
“Whichever direction you go there are going to be some crunching numbers and there is going to be some heads spinning and turning on how to make a schedule work,” Dixon said. “Once again, you can come up with all the solutions in the world, but until you get a definite answer from your association on what you can and can’t do then you are left in limbo for a little bit.
“I think that is what that two-week period that West Virginia announced today [is for]. They are going to take more time to examine what is going to happen for the future in the fall and I think that is eventually what the rest of the associations around will do as well.”
Hopes are the biggest game of the year will be played. How it happens remains to be seen.
“Both administrations have talked and we are obviously hoping we can work something out later in the fall season if it works out where both associations are following by the same guidelines,” Dixon said. “That is the VHSL and the WVSSAC, and again we are going to have to wait for guidance from both of those parties to see what we are allowed to do.”
