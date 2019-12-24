BRISTOL, Va. – “GOAT” is the new-fangled moniker for “Greatest of All Time” in various walks of life.
Walter Ray Williams Jr. has been referred to as the “GOAT” of bowling.
“It is nice to hear,” Williams said. “I understand why people say it and I appreciate it.”
While Williams refers to Earl Anthony as the greatest bowler of all time, “Deadeye” – a nickname he picked from horseshoes - certainly would be on a short list of the very best to ever roll a strike or a perfect game.
Williams, who recently won his 115th title, has captured 47 national titles on the lanes and is the only two-time bowler of the decade, claiming those honors for the 1990s and the first decade of the 2000s.
“I was bowler of the decade twice, which nobody has ever done,” said Williams, who has bowled professionally for nearly four decades. “I would be surprised if anybody ever does it again because I was pretty fortunate to be able to bowl that well for that long.”
In fact, out of his record seven player of the year awards, his last came in 2010 at the ripe young age of 50.
“Not bad at all,” Williams said. “I was the oldest guy to be player of the year and to be that competitive for a long time is definitely one of my points.”
He could easily be the “GOAT” on two lists. Not only is Williams a seven-time Professional Bowling Association Player of the Year, but the 60-year-old has also won six world championships and three junior world championships in horseshoes.
“I realized that a long time ago playing horseshoes and bowling, those are sports you can do your whole life,” Williams said. “Even if you are not necessarily a professional at it, it is something you can do until you are 80 or 90 years old.
“Most people that play football, they stop playing after they get out of high school. They watch. I am not much of a spectator, I like to participate.”
Three anyone?
It’s probably a good thing for the opposition that he didn’t have time to dedicate to golf. He once held a 1-handicap on the links as well, and has played on a celebrity golf tour.
* * *
Williams added to his win total at Bristol’s Interstate Bowl in October, combining with Dick Allen to win the PBA/PBA 50 Decker Appraisal Services Bristol Doubles presented by Hammer.
“This is the first time I have been here for a tournament,” Williams said. “I have driven through here, but this is the first time bowling here.”
Williams first took up bowling at age 11, the very same age that he won his first junior championship in horseshoes.
“I kind of took to it. I came from a large family so I really didn’t bowl a whole lot until I was like 17,” said Williams, a Californian, who started to focus on bowling while attending Cal Poly Pomona.
“Within a year I was averaging well over 200 and started bowling a lot of local tournaments. It was just kind of a progression.
“When I finally got out of school a few years later, I had already joined the PBA, bowling in national tournaments. I actually cashed in national tournaments and bowling well in the regional programs. I just went out on Tour in 1983 and fortunately it has been very good for me.”
So good that it would be hard to name the one accomplishment that stands out over the others, although the True Value Open in Peoria, Illinois in 1986 certainly stands out.
“That is really hard to say. I would say the one that probably means the most is my very first title just because until you win that very first title, you never know,” Williams said. “I won the U.S. Open a couple of times, the Nationals a couple of times and other events.
“Winning the big events obviously is really big, but until you win that first national tournament that is probably the first real highlight.”
It hasn’t all been good for Williams. No one can win them all.
“It is like, ‘Ok, I did that once, hopefully I can do it again.’ Fortunately I have done it a lot,” he said. “I have also had a lot of non-wins. I have 47 (national) wins and I have like a thousand non-wins so a lot of good competition out there.
“Over the long run I had done pretty well. I have got no complaints.”
He has made a good living as well, having earned close to $5 million in prize money, not only in America, but he has also competed in Japan, Asia and Europe.
“Obviously I have got endorsements and stuff so I earn a fair amount more than that, but I also have got Uncle Sam and an ex-wife that likes to spend money,” said Williams, who is remarried and lives in Florida with their 12-year daughter, who is improving as a bowler. “I have done very well. I have got no complaints about that. This is my 37th year of bowling on Tour. It might be my last full time year on Tour.”
That’s right. Williams is considering putting away his ball, at least on a competitive basis.
“This year has been very tough for me. Bowling on Tour, these young guys are very, very good,” he said. “I am 60 years old. I am not as good as I used to be. When I bowl against the older guys I am not too bad. This year I was actually the senior player of the year, which is the over 50 group.
“I wasn’t bad at 60 years of age, but bowling with the young guys, it is a little challenging. Those guys are very, very good. I give them all the credit they deserve.”
***
Bowling looks simple enough. Roll the ball down a lane that measures 60 feet long and 42 inches wide, avoid the gutter and watch the pins fall down. Looks, however, can be very deceiving.
The lanes are treated, sometimes quite often, with various kinds of oils that can change how the ball will react on the way to the pins. Add a bunch of other bowlers and those lanes continue to change.
“In bowling all you have got to do is push a button and it changes the lanes just like that,” Williams said. “You can’t really see it and you have to basically base what you throw off what other guys are doing...
“You look at that and you are like this is how I should play the lanes, but the reality is that isn’t always how it is going to play. Everybody is a little big different. Every time you throw a ball down the lane the lanes are always changing so you always have to take that into consideration...
“What the weekend bowler doesn’t see is what makes each lane so tricky.”
No wonder it is so difficult to score well. Williams been fortunate enough to collect nearly 110 perfect games in competition, second only to Parker Bohn in PBA history.
“There are players who bowl in leagues who have way more than I do, but they are bowling on basically a lot easier lane conditions,” Williams said. “We bowl on a lot tougher lane conditions so if they are tougher it is a lot tougher to bowl 300s.”
***
Williams has competed against some of the best the sport has ever seen, including Anthony, Dick Weber, Johnny Petraligia, Tommy Hudson, Mark Roth and Marshall Holman. Today’s top PBA star is Johnny Belmonte, who has won five player of the year awards and is just 36 years old.
“I actually bowled against those guys. Earl was on his last year on Tour when I came out on Tour in ‘83. Mark and Marshall bowled for several years after that,” Williams said. “Watching those guys and getting to watch them and just seeing what they did and I tried to emulate that a little bit and fortunately my good arm swing that I had from horseshoes kind of carried over.”
Still, for Williams, Anthony stands out above the rest, even over himself.
“Personally I think Earl Anthony is my ‘GOAT’ because his career was only 14 years. This is my 37th year. I had 25 really good years on Tour to get seven players of the year,” Williams said. “He did six years out of 14 and I did seven out of 25 so I had great years and I was bowler of the decade twice. He retired when he was 45 and he was player of the year that year.”
Anthony pulled a Sandy Koufax and went out on top of his game.
“He probably could have bowled for a couple more years,” Williams said. “He chose not to. He had the most titles at that time. If somebody had more titles, I would imagine he probably would have continued playing.”
***
Williams might be reaching the end of his run. He plans to compete early in 2020, but isn’t sure how long that will last.
“The reality is I am 60 years old. I didn’t expect to be competing at this age 30 or 40 years ago,” Williams said. “I thought I would probably retire when I was 40. I was player of the year when I was 50 so the last nine years have been a little bit lean as far as bowling on the national Tour.
“I do have some good sponsors so without these guys I wouldn’t be bowling on the Tour. I do a lot of clinics now to kind of supplement my income. I prefer the competition, but I realize sometimes you have to step down from something that is not as good as it could be.”
Just don’t expect Williams to ever completely walk away from the sport that made him a “GOAT.”
“I am one of the very fortunate people to get to do something I enjoy doing and make a decent living at it,” he said. “Bowling is a great game, it is something I had my whole life and I plan to probably continue bowling, maybe not professionally, but continue bowling until I am in my 80s or 90s. Hopefully I will still be around.”
