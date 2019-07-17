BRISTOL, Tenn. – Expect the Arnold family from Bristol to be very interested when East Tennessee State plays Chattanooga in women’s soccer during the 2020 campaign.
They just might not know which team to cheer for.
While Chloe Arnold will be a senior that season for the Mocs, younger sister Emma Arnold will be a freshman on the pitch for the Buccaneers.
“Yeah, somewhat,” said Emma, when asked about a sibling rivalry developing on the college pitch. “She will be a senior when I am a freshman so we get to play against each other for one year so we will see how that goes…
“We have always been close. I have always looked up to her.”
Their college meeting can wait for now. Emma still has her senior season to complete at Tennessee High, and much will be expected from the Vikings, who played for the District 1-AAA title last season, and reached the Region 1-AAA semifinals.
“I am super excited,” she said. “I am excited to be a senior. I am still getting used to that. I am ready to lead the team and just excited for the season.”
“I am definitely looking forward to it,” added Tennessee High girls soccer coach Kevin Mooney. “I think we have got a squad that has a lot of postseason experience. I think the girls are still hungry and working hard. I think we have got a chance to put some wins together for sure.”
Arnold, who will continue her education and soccer career at ETSU, will be a key cog for the Vikings.
“We are going to lean on her, I can tell you that for sure,” said Mooney, whose Vikings open the season on Aug. 20 by hosting Morristown West. “We are going to expect her to score some goals and we are going to expect her to be an outlet for her teammates to where she is going to look to receive the ball and be able to control the flow of play for us and create for her teammates also.”
That won’t be an issue for Arnold, who has been playing soccer for most of her young life.
“I just have always loved it. I have been playing soccer most of my life and it has just kind of been like a routine almost,” Arnold said. “I don’t know why I have enjoyed it so much, but I am glad I have stuck with it. It is a lot of fun.”
Arnold is part of, as Mooney calls them, “a family of athletes.” Her father, Andy, played football at Appalachian State, and her mother, Piper, was a cheerleader when Andy was a quarterback at Tennessee High. In addition to Chloe, she has a younger sister, Sophie, who is a sophomore teammate on the Vikings’ soccer team.
“Emma’s played a lot of soccer in her life. She kind of grew up coming through the club soccer system. She is a very dynamic player, she is not afraid to use either of her feet. Anytime she steps on the field she is going to make her teammates better,” Mooney said. “She always looks to be a facilitator on the field and then she has learned to be selfish in terms that when we need a goal, she is able to step up her game and hunt those goals for us.”
Arnold chose East Tennessee State ahead of Tennessee Tech, while still trying to decide on whether to major in interior design or elementary education.
“I loved how it was close to home, but not too close. I love the location, I love the campus. I love the coaches, how it felt when I was with the coaches and just how comfortable I was with them,” Arnold said. “I am super excited, I can’t wait. They are really competitive in their conference so I am looking forward to that.”
Her sister, Chloe, has made her mark at Chattanooga, earning Southern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018 and claiming All-SoCon honors last season. Mooney said they are similar in terms of being good players, but they boast a different skill set.
“Chloe is a natural goal scorer, she plays up front, she has got speed. She is 5-10 and aggressive and looks to get in behind the defense and finish,” Mooney said. “Emma is kind of more ball control, looks to make your teammates better, get those balls to teammates.
“Emma is going to find her goals too, but her role is definitely a little bit different and it meets her abilities.”
Mooney expects Emma to step right in ETSU next fall and do just fine, having also performed admirably for many years on travel squads that have participated in numerous tournaments across the Southeast and beyond.
“I don’t think Emma will miss a beat when she goes off to college. It will take any freshmen a little bit of time to adjust to the game, but she has played a lot of high level soccer,” Mooney said. “Her club team has been very successful. She has played against some very talented girls and I don’t think she is going to blink an eye when she is on the soccer field in college and goes up against better players and also having better players around her.
“She is going to step on the field and make everybody better and do what she needs to do to be successful.”
Arnold, who also runs the 400 meters and a pair of relays for the Tennessee High track team, has certainly enjoyed getting to play with her siblings as part of a family with a love affair for soccer.
“It is a lot of fun. I am so lucky I got to play with my older sister and my younger sister,” said Arnold, who was a freshman when Chloe was a senior at Tennessee High. “I have really enjoyed playing with both of them. It has been fun.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543