A Mountain 7 District home victory over Abingdon on Jan. 31 may have been the moment the Gate City girls basketball team began to believe.
“That was the craziest game I think I have ever been a part of,” Gate City girls basketball coach Kelly Houseright said. “Anytime you win a big game it is going to help you in a positive way, and the way we were able to win.”
Trailing Abingdon by nine points with just over a minute to play with junior standout Sarah Thompson on the bench nursing an injury, the Blue Devils rallied to tie the score on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Lexi Ervin, and then won 69-67 in overtime on another buzzer-beater from long range by Kayli Dunn.
Both shots were made by freshmen.
“A lot of the game is believing,” said Houseright, whose Blue Devils finished the season with a 20-11 record and the Class 2 state championship. “I think that game definitely helped show us as long as you believe anything is possible.”
It certainly was.
* * *
There was never any doubt that Houseright – the 2019-20 Bristol Herald Courier girls basketball coach of the year – would be roaming the sidelines.
“I guess my competitive nature. I started playing basketball probably in the second or third grade. I fell in love with the game and went to Emory and played,” said Houseright, who led Rye Cove to the 1994 state semifinals and was a 1,600-plus point scorer at Emory & Henry College. “Basically if you play Division III you play it because you love the game.
“After my career was over I knew that I somehow still needed to stay involved in athletics and basketball in some way and I knew the only way to be able to do that was through coaching.”
Just months after graduating from E&H in 2002, Houseright took over as girls basketball and volleyball coach at Powell Valley High School. Five years later, she moved to Gate City and has been there ever since.
“I learned a lot. I was young and dumb then and didn’t really know what I was doing. That was a very hard transition because I was coming from being a player to being a coach and that is not easy,” said Houseright, who is married to Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright. They have two children, rising seventh grader Kaden and 7-year-old Kalyn.
“You still have a player mindset and you think that kids should know everything that you know and they don’t. That is your job to teach them. Through the years I had have a lot of great mentors and great people who have helped. I have been blessed with that...That was hard early on, but I learned a lot of valuable lessons so it has definitely helped shape me and mold me into who I am right now.”
She has done just fine, leading Gate City to a trio of state championship games, finally getting the biggest prize by defeating Luray 64-54 in the Class 2 state title game on March 12 in Richmond, the Blue Devils first girls crown since 2006.
The third time was, indeed, a charm.
“We came up short both times, but I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” said Houseright, who was also named the Class 2 girls coach of the year by the Virginia High School League. “Everything is in God’s timing.”
Houseright is quick to shift the credit to others, from her unselfish roster of 10 players to a staff that includes her husband, along with assistants John Reed Barnes, Sarah Kilgore and Hunter Jones.
“Mostly it is the kids, that is what it is all about. As long as they get the recognition they deserve, that is all I care about,” Houseright said, “It is not just me either, I have got a great coaching staff and really it should be all of us because I have a lot of good help around me.
“I think that is a key for any coach, you have got to be surrounded with people who are knowledgeable and who can contribute and help you in these situations.”
***
Gate City certainly earned this championship. Houseright stacked the non-district slate with 11 games against larger Tennessee schools, along with eventual Class 1 state co-champion Honaker.
That is in addition to the always rugged Mountain 7 District, which has now captured the last seven Class 2 state titles.
“We said initially if we can get out of December with a couple of wins we will be doing good just because starting out we had a lot of new faces and some young kids,” said Houseright, whose Blue Devils were 5-4 going into 2020, improved to 9-8 and then won 11 of their final 14 games. “We knew it was going to take them a while to get acclimated to the speed of the game at the varsity level, especially with the teams we were playing.
“It was definitely a gauntlet, but in the end it turned out to be best thing.”
Check out the way it ended. After falling to Union in the Region 2D championship, the Blue Devils defeated Region C champion Floyd County (53-43), knocked off Union (59-52) in a Region D rematch and then finished off Region B champion Luray to win it all.
“We definitely had the harder road, that is for sure. After we lost in the region championship we knew our road was going to be tougher,” said Houseright, whose Blue Devils had three days of quality practices before those final three games. “We were able to work on a lot of things we hadn’t been able to work on just because we had been playing.
“The week before that we had a couple of days, but my husband and I both ended up with the flu so I didn’t even go to practice one day and he didn’t go to practice the other day. Those three days for sure before we played Floyd County was the biggest key for us.”
***
While Thompson, who was selected as the Class 2 player of the year, was the headliner for Gate City, the Blue Devils received contributions from the entire roster, which includes Houseright’s sophomore niece Riley Houseright.
In fact, nine of the 10 girls scored in the title game victory over Luray.
“If you really look back at a lot of the games on our schedule, we had to have that in order for us to be successful,” said Houseright, who commented on the unselfish play of the Blue Devils, especially Thompson, who sometimes had be convinced to be more selfish. “In the games when we were didn’t win or whatever, there wasn’t very many people in the scoring column. We knew we had to have people contributing. That is one of the things we focused on too is everybody playing their role and just being confident in what they are doing.”
***
There was definitely a Gate City feeling on that Thursday in Richmond, with the boys playing after the girls, falling to John Marshall 74-57 in the Class 2 state finale, the only two games played in the state tournament.
“It was very special. We feel very blessed that we were able to play and we were even more blessed that we were there and able to play before our boys played,” Houseright said. “We had a great crowd. I hate our boys weren’t able to win it, but it was just special for all of us to be up there playing in the same place.”
Life has been far from normal since then, with the all but two state tournament games canceled, followed by the closing of schools due to the coronavirus.
That has prevented any kind of school or community celebration for the Blue Devils, but they are now secure at home, while completing their online classes and hearing often from their coach.
“I check in with them from time to time just to make sure they are doing OK and staying safe and staying healthy,” she said. “It is a challenge and it is definitely different, but we have to do what we have got to do and hopefully things will end soon and we can all be back together again.”
Thoughts have already turned to another season, which will hopefully start on time in November. There is little doubt the Blue Devils will be challenged, but you can expect them to be ready to go.
“The big thing is not getting complacent and being satisfied. This year was great and we were able to win it, but you have got to stay hungry. You can’t just be satisfied with what you did last year,” Houseright said. “That will probably be one of our biggest foes is trying to stay focused.
“This year we are not going to sneak up on anybody, we will have a target on our back for sure, which will make it harder as well. We have got to stay hungry and keep working hard and stay grounded and keep our focus.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
