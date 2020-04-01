Gate City swept the top honors in Region 2D basketball.
Bradley Dean claimed the Region 2D boys player of the year honors, leading the Blue Devils to the Class 2 state championship game, falling to John Marshall in the championship game.
Dean, a high-scoring senior who joined Mac McClung and Zac Ervin as recent 2,000-point scorers from Gate City, led the Blue Devils to a 24-6 record.
Dean was also the Mountain 7 District player of year.
Junior Sarah Thompson claimed the Region 2D girls basketball player of the year honors, leading the Blue Devils to the Class 2 state championship with a win over Luray.
Thompson was also the Mountain 7 District Class player of the year award.
Wise County Central’s T.J. McAmis was the Region 2D boys coach of the year, leading the Warriors to their first-ever state tournament berth.
Kory Bostic of Union was the Region 2D girls coach of the year, guiding the Bears to the Class 2 state semifinals.
All-Region 2D Basketball
Region 2D Boys
Player of Year: Bradley Dean, Gate City
Coach of Year: T.J. McAmis, Wise County Central
First Team
Bradley Dean, Gate City; Isaiah McAmis, Wise County Central; Elijah Hayes, Wise County Central; Cade Simmons, Richlands; Alex Rasnick, Union; David Graves, Graham; Sage Potts, Lebanon; Gabe Brown, Ridgeview; Chance Dawson, Graham
Second Team
Jacob Whitaker, Lee; Gavin Austin, Virginia High; Luke Wess, Richlands; Jon Compton, Gate City; Kyle Robinson, Marion; Reed Samuel, John Battle; Josiah Jordan, Tazewell; Sean Cusano, Union.
Region 2D Girls
Player of Year: Sarah Thompson, Gate City
Coach of Year: Kory Bostic, Union
First Team
Sarah Thompson, Gate City; Averie Price, Lebanon; Jayda Smith, Union; Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview; Ale Sydnor, Virginia High; Kara Long, Lebanon; Hannah Carter, Wise County Central; Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview; Amber Kimberlin, Marion.
Second Team
Emili Brooks, Union; Bethany Smith, John Battle; Heather Lipps, Union; Lauren Earls, Richlands; Maria Wilson, Virginia High; Anna Hagy, Marion; Lexi Herald, Tazewell.
