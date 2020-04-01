Glenvar vs Gate City - BD

Gate City's Bradley Dean, scoring here against Glenvar, was selected as the Region 2D boys basketball player of the year. 

Gate City swept the top honors in Region 2D basketball.

Bradley Dean claimed the Region 2D boys player of the year honors, leading the Blue Devils to the Class 2 state championship game, falling to John Marshall in the championship game.

Dean, a high-scoring senior who joined Mac McClung and Zac Ervin as recent 2,000-point scorers from Gate City, led the Blue Devils to a 24-6 record.

Dean was also the Mountain 7 District player of year.

Junior Sarah Thompson claimed the Region 2D girls basketball player of the year honors, leading the Blue Devils to the Class 2 state championship with a win over Luray.

Thompson was also the Mountain 7 District Class player of the year award.

Wise County Central’s T.J. McAmis was the Region 2D boys coach of the year, leading the Warriors to their first-ever state tournament berth.

Kory Bostic of Union was the Region 2D girls coach of the year, guiding the Bears to the Class 2 state semifinals.

All-Region 2D Basketball

Region 2D Boys

Player of Year: Bradley Dean, Gate City

Coach of Year: T.J. McAmis, Wise County Central

First Team

Bradley Dean, Gate City; Isaiah McAmis, Wise County Central; Elijah Hayes, Wise County Central; Cade Simmons, Richlands; Alex Rasnick, Union; David Graves, Graham; Sage Potts, Lebanon; Gabe Brown, Ridgeview; Chance Dawson, Graham

Second Team

Jacob Whitaker, Lee; Gavin Austin, Virginia High; Luke Wess, Richlands; Jon Compton, Gate City; Kyle Robinson, Marion; Reed Samuel, John Battle; Josiah Jordan, Tazewell; Sean Cusano, Union.

Region 2D Girls

Player of Year: Sarah Thompson, Gate City

Coach of Year: Kory Bostic, Union

First Team

Sarah Thompson, Gate City; Averie Price, Lebanon; Jayda Smith, Union; Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview; Ale Sydnor, Virginia High; Kara Long, Lebanon; Hannah Carter, Wise County Central; Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview; Amber Kimberlin, Marion.

Second Team

Emili Brooks, Union; Bethany Smith, John Battle; Heather Lipps, Union; Lauren Earls, Richlands; Maria Wilson, Virginia High; Anna Hagy, Marion; Lexi Herald, Tazewell.

