BRISTOL, Tenn. – The postseason awards just keep piling up for King University senior Jordan Floyd.
Floyd has selected as the Ron Lenz National Player of the year and first team All-America by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA).
Floyd becomes the first Tornado in program history to be selected national player of the year and the first to earn All-America honors since King became NCAA Division II members in 2010-11. He joins Torrington Cox as the only players in program history to earn All-America honors. Cox earned NAIA honors in 2008.
He is also the first men’s basketball player in Conference Carolinas’ NCAA Division II history to garner national player of the year honors.
Floyd becomes the second King student-athlete to earn national player of the year honors since King became NCAA Division II members. In terms of national player of the year awards, he joins women’s volleyball player Angela Montreuil and women’s wrestler Emily Martin as only student-athletes to earn this distinction. Montreuil was selected NAIA National Libero of the Year in 2006 and in 2012, Martin was selected WCWA Wrestler of the Year.
Along with these honors, Floyd was selected D2CCA Southeast Region Player of the year, first team all-region, NABC first team All-Southeast District as well as Conference Carolinas Player of the year and first team all-conference.
The Stone Mountain, Ga., native led all of NCAA Division II in scoring at 31.9 points per game. He was the only player in NCAA Division I and II that averaged more than 30.0 points per game. He was second in all three NCAA divisions behind an NCAA Division III scorer.
Floyd shot 50.3 percent from the floor, 42.6 percent from long range and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe. The senior also averaged 2.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while leading Conference Carolinas in steals and blocks.
This season, Floyd broke school records for points in a game, season and career. He broke the previous record of 42 points in a game, scoring 43 four times before pouring in 47 in a win over Erskine College. He scored 956 points this season, breaking the previous record of 684 that was held by Mark Dockery. In the Conference Carolinas quarterfinal, Floyd became the School’s all-time leading scorer, again breaking Dockery’s record of 1,824 career points. Floyd ended his career with 1,900 points in three seasons
In 30 games for the Tornado this season, Floyd scored more than 30 points 19 times and hit the 40-point plateau eight times. Floyd was selected Conference Carolinas Player of the Week seven times while earning U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) NCAA Division II National Player of the Week twice.
