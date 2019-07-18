PULASKI, Va. – David Hagan is the mastermind behind one of the biggest turnarounds in minor league baseball.
The owner of the Pulaski Yankees believes the potential exists for a similar transformation in Bristol.
"I think Bristol could be the diamond in the rough for the Appalachian League," Hagan said. "The population is there. They just need good guidance, a lot of promotion and somebody to do it."
What Hagan has accomplished at 1934-era Calfee Park qualifies as a minor miracle.
Flash back to 2014 when the Pulaski Mariners had an average attendance of 818.
On July 3, a crowd of 4,869 packed into Calfee Park. The team averages over 3,000.
Bobby Safewright, a retired textile worker and Pulaski native, has enjoyed a front row seat to this baseball revival that began when Hagan convinced Pulaski town leaders to sell him the park in 2015.
"I’ve been coming to games here long before David bought the team," Safewright said. "David has been very honest with fans about his plans, but I never imagined all this. Everybody in our area is just tickled to death with what David has done for this park and community."
A homebuilder and land developer, Hagan knows how to succeed in business.
The father of NHRA Funny Car star Matt Hagan, David operates 42 companies with nearly 900 employees.
The primary business is the sprawling Shelor Motor Mile in Christiansburg, but Hagan also owns the Motor Mile Speedway in Dublin, Virginia.
From moving cars to spreading the gospel of baseball, Hagan said the essentials are the same. It’s all about customer service and thinking ahead.
"We sell a lot of cars and homes to the same people who come to our games and we always listen to what they have to say," Hagan said.
Take the July 13 game against the Bristol Pirates as an example. From the first pitch until the final out, Hagan made at least 50 trips throughout the park.
"I haven’t missed a game in six years," Hagan said. "I love baseball."
There is much to see and do at the new-look Calfee Park. In addition to the padded seats and expansive concession area, an eye-popping Jumbotron projects vivid images of Barney Fife, Mr. T and assorted figures from pop culture.
That might explain why so many Calfee Park regulars are from the free-spending millennial age group that every sports and entertainment entity is chasing.
Hagan said that he took a big picture approach when he was approached to buy the team.
"The town had owned the team since 1934 and they were under the threat of losing baseball here forever," Hagan said. "I told them the only way they were ever going to do it right was to completely revitalize the operation. The fan base had to be ignited and the youth had to be involved."
Through his Growing the Future campaign, Hagan said he’s been able to generate between $400,000 to over $1.3 million for 42 schools in the Pulaski area. Hagan has also donated money to Pulaski Transportation Museum and renovated the Jackson Park Inn into a luxurious motel featuring the area’s finest casual dining restaurant.
Tony Blair, a retired geologist from Pulaski, attended that 2015 town council meeting where Hagan first proposed his bold plan.
"I’ve been pleasantly surprised at all David has been able to accomplish," Blair said.
Last week, Calfee Park was voted as the best rookie league stadium in the country in a poll conducted by Ballpark Digest.
According to Pulaski’s 25-year-old general manager Betsy Haugh, Hagan has worked his home run magic through a hands-on approach.
"It’s wonderful to have David at the park for every game," said Haugh, who was honored as the 2018 Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year. "He doesn’t just say that something needs to be done, he provides the plan and resources to get it done."
Haugh said the Yankees, who currently have the best record in the Appalachian League, are fueled by community pride.
"We work hand-in-hand with the community in everything we do," Haugh said.
Hagan said he has been approached by Appalachian League officials help operate the teams in Elizabethton, Johnson City, Greeneville and Bristol. Hagan passed on those opportunities, but he said Bristol was the most attractive option.
So what sort of strategy would Hagan would undertake in Bristol, where a volunteer group has always operated the team.
"I think Bristol looks at things from the standpoint of what they are getting now instead of what could be in the future," said Hagan, who earned all-district honors as a catcher at the old Shawsville High School in Montgomery County. "(Bristol) needs someone to take the risks off the town and to take the pressure off the volunteers.
"I realize that some people will think that they have to keep doing things the same way. But as long as you look at it that way, nothing will change."
Meanwhile, life is good for baseball fans in Pulaski where Hagan and his ownership group have made more than $8 million in improvements.
"I’ve always been a pretty good marketer, but I really don’t take much credit for what has happened here," Hagan. "We’ve thought long-term, listened and tried to give back to the community."
