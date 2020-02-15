BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Daniel Boone senior guard Jared Adkins had a career night on a night that concluded the regular season career of Sullivan East coach John Dyer.
The Dyer Dome on Valentine’s Day was the perfect setting for the passionate Dyer, whose teams always seem to play with a lot of heart. But Adkins had other ideas and made six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 32 points in the Trailblazers’ 80-68 victory.
“I was off in warm-ups, but when I hit the first one in a game is usually when I get going,” said Adkins, whose previous high was 27 points against Dobyns-Bennett. “He [Dyer] is a great coach and had a great career. We played well. It feels good, and it feels good to do it in front of – they had a great crowd. It was a great win on the road.”
East (15-14) got 24 points from sophomore guard Dylan Bartley and 18 from Ethan Bradford. Bradford made six 3-pointers and Bartley added five for the Patriots, who made an even dozen treys thanks to one from Eric Hare.
Zach Saul’s 10-foot baseline jumper gave Boone (15-11) a 49-37 lead with 2:40 left in the third quarter. Bartley answered with a trey that sparked an 11-2 run. But Cade Norris’ two baskets sandwiched an Adkins score that ignited a 13-3 run that essentially sealed it.
Norris finished with 19 points and post Colby Backus added 10.
“[Atkins] played good,” Dyer said. “No. 14 [Atkins] and 20 [Norris] are players – and 12 [Backus]. They’re all good. We did some good things. We just had that one run where they got a couple of threes in a row and just separated us. They’re capable of those runs. They have a really good basketball team.”
Dyer is eager for a shot at redemption. East will host the District 1-AA tournament beginning next week.
“Tonight was hard,” Dyer said. “It was hard for the boys. We got off to a kind of slow start and then we regrouped and played really well. They got a little run there and we got a little frustrated, and we lost our spirit for about a minute. And that’s all it took for them to get separation.
“The wonderful thing is we’ve got this retirement stuff all out of the way. It is [a relief]. It is. Now, we can focus on the tournament and our goal is to get the regional tournament. If we get to the regional tournament, the East Patriots have had a tremendous run in the last 10 years in the regional tournament.”
Boone coach Chris Brown was pleased to get some momentum for the District 1-AAA tournament, even at the expense of a respected basketball fixture in the region.
“We needed to get back in the win column,” Brown said. “We wanted to play well going into Tuesday night, and I thought we did that. I thought we were extremely unselfish. I thought the ball was moving. Obviously, we got great looks and I thought we capitalized on that.
“Coach Dyer is a special guy for what he means to the Tri-Cities basketball community and us as coaches. You know, he’s gonna be sorely missed on that sideline.”
GIRLS
Daniel Boone 47, Sullivan East 36
Senior Jaycie Jenkins poured in 23 points, including three 3-pointers, and Boone (17-10) ended the game on 13-2 run.
East (20-11) was led by freshman Jenna Hare’s 17 points. She made one trey off a cross-over dribble, which got her granddad, Sullivan Central coaching legend Dickie Warren, out of his seat and pumping his fists.
“She was crossing over, stepping back and taking threes,” Boone coach Beau Hauldren said. “She’s a great ballplayer. We had a hard time defending her. …
“They came back there in the third quarter and tied it up, and in the fourth quarter Jaycie took over. She was able to put some dagger threes in ‘em. I’m glad I’ve got 22 (Jenkins).”
The Patriots were without guard Emma Aubrey, who sustained concussion against Happy Valley on Tuesday.
“Emma is not much of a talker, but because she’s in the right place a lot others are able to do some other things,” East coach Alan Aubrey said. “She kind of anchors it sometimes. Emma’s not a verbal leader like some coaches’ kids, but she leads by example. All of my kids are good, but certainly not having any of our parts hurts us. …
“The key was it was 34-all and we had about three empty possessions in a row, and one of them was an 0-for-2 from the foul line. And then we lost defensive responsibility.”
