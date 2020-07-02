Chris Steger wants an opportunity at the playoffs. J.C. Simmons would like to get in 10 games.
Everyone has a right to their opinion.
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association laid out four options on Wednesday to be considered for the upcoming high school football season, which is expected to be delayed by the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It just kind of seems like we are right back in the month of June with the same regulations,” Sullivan East first year head coach JC Simmons said. “I am OK with it, I think they are doing the best thing they can for the kids and keeping everybody as safe as possible.”
There is another option. Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order on Monday which extended the limitations that there can be no contact related to contact sports through Aug. 29. The TSSAA has asked the governor’s office to blend them into the same class as college and professional sports, which isn’t a part of that order.
Until then, high school sports such as football won’t be allowed to begin the contact portion of their preparations until Aug. 30. The first games have been pushed back from Aug. 21 to Sept. 18.
While limited offseason workouts related to conditioning and fundamentals – all with social distancing and other CDC approved guidelines - will continue on Monday with the TSSAA-mandated two-week dead period coming to an end, a couple of area coaches offered their opinions on the options available.
Steger, the coach at Sullivan Central, prefers Option 1, which allows for seven regular season games, with four teams from each conference making the playoffs. Teams not making the postseason would get to play two extra games after the regular season so the Cougars could still get in at least nine games.
His reasoning is simple. He is excited about his team’s potential to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2003. It is their last chance, with Sullivan Central merging with Sullivan South and Sullivan North to create West Ridge High School for the 2021-22 school year.
“As this point the playoffs would be something very special, especially as this program ends and is merging into the new school, to finish on that high note would be a feather in the cap to all the kids and what they have done in the past few years since I have been there,” Steger said. “That way you can still play nine [games], but gambling with that one game to have a shot at the playoffs is really something we feel like is the best way to go for us.”
Simmons would prefer Option 2 or 3.
Option 2 allows for eight games and just two playoff teams from each region, with non-playoff teams having the ability to play two more games after the regular season ends. Option 3 is a nine-game regular season with just the region champ making the postseason, but one more game allowed after the regular season ends.
Both options would allow for 10 games.
“That is kind of what we were looking at, what is the best way to make sure that everybody is able to at least get their 10 games in.” Simmons said. “I feel like everybody is going to have a different perspective on which one is better for them.
“I think the ones that have the ability to give everybody the ability to get at least 10 games in is more ideal.”
Making the playoffs on Region 1-4A isn’t easy, not with defending 4A champion Elizabethton part of the league, along with Greeneville, which won the previous two 4A state crowns.
That is a chance Steger is willing to take.
“I am gambling with a game that I think my team can go to the playoffs this year,” he said. “A simple way to look at it is I feel real good about this team and where they are at and the work they have put in. Obviously our conference is really competitive and really good at the top especially.
“Really in that second tier where you are talking about us, [Sullivan] South, Grainger, East and Union County, those games have been very competitive games. You feel like you have a good shot going into those games and we feel like we can compete and try to get somewhere where we haven’t been before.”
The playoffs would be a nice reward, but Simmons wants to his players to get in as many games as they can, as long as safety comes first in all cases.
“I think the number one thing is just making sure we do this the safest possible way for everybody involved,” Simmons said. “I think we are all competitors so the idea of having the chance to make the playoffs would be something we always try to do, but it is what it is.
“We just have to play whatever they will allow us to do…That is what I was hoping for, at least to get to 10 games and several of those have that option.”
Option 4 isn’t likely to get much love. It would allow for all 10 regular season games to be played, but there would be no postseason.
“I don’t think anybody is going to be a big fan of that one, especially with the other two options having the ability to have a postseason and still get your 10 games,” Simmons said. “I would imagine there aren’t going to be too many coaches jumping at that one, but we have just got to pick the best one and go with it. “
There are numerous concerns along the way, from scheduling issues to losing so-called money games early in the season to cutting into basketball and wrestling seasons and so much more.
There is also the reason the created all these issues. Where type of effect will the coronavirus be causing at the end of August.
That is a factor no one knows.
“Nobody really knows everything yet so it is kind of like ‘hurry up and wait,’ but everybody is trying to do the best they can,” Simmons said. “We try not to get too frustrated with it or anything like that. We will take it as it comes.”
The TSSAA’s Board of Control plans to meet to choose an option on July 8.
“Credit to the TSSAA, they are trying to come up with some solutions and have some plans,” Steger said. “Not everybody is going to get what they want in these situations.
“When you are in a very football-centric world you don’t think about everybody and everything that is coming across their plate so there are a lot of moving parts to this.
“It will be interesting to see where the votes go down.”
