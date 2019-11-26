MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Former BriBucs skipper lands MLB job
The Minnesota Twins have hired Edgar Varela as their hitting coach, replacing the departed James Rowson.
After the Twins set a season record with 307 home runs and ranked second in the major leagues in runs and batting average, Rowson was hired by the Miami Marlins as bench coach under manager Don Mattingly.
The 39-year-old Varela was the club’s minor league field coordinator for the past two seasons, after 10 years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was an infielder for the Bristol White Sox in 2002 and helped the team win the Appalachian League championship.
Varela managed the Bristol Pirates in 2014 and 2015, compiling a 51-82 record.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King cruises past Johnson U.
King University’s James Brown had to feel good after going for 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in helping the Tornado take a 94-74 triumph over Johnson University.
King (5-1) led by as many 30 points and also received a 15-point showing from Damion Ottoman. Adam Davison (Sullivan East), Adonis Wheeler (Tennessee High) and Blake Atwood (Johnson County) added five points apiece for the Tornado, while Drew Baker (Graham) scored three points.
Johnson University (5-5) got a nine-point, eight-assist, five-rebound, four-assist performance from Sullivan East High School graduate Gavin Grubb. Toure Fudge (Virginia High) added eight points for the Royals, while Coby Jones (Hampton) scored 22 points.
Mars Hill edges UVa-Wise
Mars Hill hit 50 percent of its shots to take a 92-87 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. UVa-Wise (3-3) was led by senior Chance Sheffey’s 25 points.
UNC Wilmington whips Wasps
Mike Okauru tallied the first triple-double of his career and freshman Imajae Dodd came off the bench to score 22 points, hitting all nine of his shots from the floor, as UNC Wilmington overwhelmed Division III-member Emory & Henry 122-66 on Tuesday night.
Okauru, a junior guard, finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Seahawks (5-3). Dodd’s only misses came at the free-throw line where he made 4 of 6. Jaylen Sims added a double-double, hitting four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points with 12 rebounds. Reserve Brent Jenkins scored 16 on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor. Marten Linssen and reserve Brian Tolefree scored 12 points apiece, while Kai Toews pitched in with 10 points and five assists.
Micah Banks led the Wasps with 12 points.
The Seahawks shot 70% from the floor, 60% from 3-point range and outrebounded Emory & Henry 46-18.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise mashes Mars Hill
Cynita Webb and Nia Vanzant each scored 22 points as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise improved to 4-1 with an 87-64 mashing of Mars Hill. It was the first South Atlantic Conference win in program history for the Highland Cavaliers.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU places 12 on SoCon team
Four ETSU football players have been selected for All-Southern Conference first team honors, including defensive lineman Nasir Player, defensive back Artevius Smith, center Ben Blackmon and tight end Nate Adkins.
Second team honors went to running back Quay Holmes and offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts. All-Freshman acclaim went to wide receiver Will Huzzie, kicker Tyler Keltner and linebacker Donovan Manuel.
E&H athletes earn honors
Coming off its best season since 2014, Emory & Henry received 14 spots on the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference team.
Tyler Weterrings became a three-time All-ODAC performer and two-time first-teamer on the offensive line after helping the Wasps average 39.1 points and 172 yards rushing.
Derrick Yates also earned his third all-conference honor after catching a league-high 64 passes for 1,051 yards and 15 scores.
Da’von Keith, who earned his third all-league accolade, topped the ODAC with 16.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Ivan Phillips led the squad with 80 tackles, while Josh Fleenor recorded the second-most stops at 53.
Second-team picks included quarterback Hunter Taylor, running back T.J. Tester, offensive lineman Daniel Bailey, defensive lineman Donovan Pinnix, defensive back Jaylyn Kreimes and linebacker Grayson Overstreet
Center Dakota Morris, kicker Matt Seals and defensive back Dalton Wilson were tabbed to the third team.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
King sweeps CC awards
The King University men’s and women’s swimming teams swept the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week awards this week. Ashley Woods earned the women’s award and Jan Kuljak took home honors on the men’s side for their performances at the 2019 Le Meridien Fall Frenzy Invitational.
Woods set four individual school records over the weekend and helped 400 yard freestyle relay set another school record. Kuljak set three school records over the weekend.
