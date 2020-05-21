DAMASCUS, Va. – Jordan Keith found his niche as a sophomore at Holston High School.
“That was my first year on the cross country team,” Keith said. “I always ran as a little kid, but I had never been in an actual cross country race.”
Keith won that first meet in dominating fashion.
A defining moment for Keith came later that fall when he finished third in the VHSL Class 1 state meet at the Great Meadow course in the Fauquier County town of The Plains.
“I began to realize that I could be good after that, and finishing so high made me push even harder,” Keith said.
As an athlete, student and citizen, Keith established a lofty standard as a Holston Cavalier.
Count Holston athletic director Travis Gray as a fan.
“Jordan is the definition of a role model and leader,” Gray said.
For Keith, an essential part of leadership is simply showing up. For example, he never missed a day of school dating back to his time at Rhea Valley Elementary.
“I take a lot of pride in being on time, never giving up and attempting to make things perfect,” Keith said. “My mother and father instilled that drive at me from an early age.”
David and Vonda Keith, Jordan’s parents, are both educators.
“They have always stressed the importance of getting good grades and doing the best in everything I do,” Keith said.
Jordan crafted a 3.964 grade point average while tackling a variety of college prep course.
Like a true perfectionist, Keith still winces when asked about on the only B he ever made.
“It was a Spanish class in my freshman year,” Keith said. “I made a 92, so I missed the cutoff by a single point. I still think about that.”
Keith knows all about disappointment. Just flash forward to his senior basketball season.
The Cavaliers were poised to make school history when their point guard, team captain and second-leading scorer was involved in a nightmare sequence against Patrick Henry in the next-to-last regular season game.
“I went to take a charge,” Keith said. “After the opposing player ran into me, I put my left hand back to catch myself.”
That was the moment when the fortunes of the Holston basketball team changed.
“I landed on my wrist with all my weight and it bent back,” Keith said.
Following advice from the team trainer, Keith went to a doctor the next morning for X-rays. The verdict was grim.
“My wrist was fractured,” Keith said. “Knowing that I would probably never play basketball again on a team, it was devastating.”
Keith asked Holston basketball coach Jeff Austin asked for a one-on-one meeting a short time later.
“Jordan took the injury pretty hard and he felt like he had let our team down,” Austin said.
Instead of sulking, Keith took on a new role.
“Jordan helped his teammates at practice, and he was their biggest encourager from the bench during games,” Austin said. “Jordan is one of the most unselfish athletes I’ve been around. His work ethic and attitude made him a joy to coach.”
Ethan Norris, who will be a senior at Holston this fall, said that Keith set the tone for the Cavaliers.
“Jordan was the hardest worker on our teams, and he never stopped pushing himself,” said Norris, who competes in basketball and track and field. “After his injury, Jordan just become a better leader and really tried to help his teammates. Justin is a good person in addition to being a good athlete.”
For Keith, commitment and dedication are more than just words on a random motivational poster. Consider the depth of his devotion at Beulah Baptist Church in Meadowview where he serves a youth leader.
When athletic contests conflicted with church functions, Keith never wavered in his beliefs.
“I missed like 20 meets in cross country and track and around five basketball games,” Keith said. “That experience helped me understand that faith comes before sports. Without faith in life, you really have nothing.”
Holston cross country coach Sammy Campbell respected Keith’s decision.
“I contacted Jordan’s pastor, who happened to be a high school classmate of mine, and he completely reinforced my perceptions of Jordan’s commitment to his church,” Campbell said. “He said that every time the church doors are open, Jordan is sitting on the front pew with a big smile.”
Campbell watched as Keith paid his dues on cross country courses throughout far Southwest Virginia. As usual, Keith served as the team captain where he spent hours researching his rivals, developing strategies and sharing techniques.
“Jordan led daily warm-ups and workouts with a soft-spoken and confident style,” Campbell said. “And since most of our training was held on the Virginia Creeper Trail, Jordan ensured that our team was a good steward of this natural habitat.”
Along with the 34.3-mile Virginia Creeper Trail, Keith often ventured to the mountains to run parts of the famed Appalachian Trail which splits the middle of scenic Damascus.
“I really like running on the Appalachian Trail because parts of it go straight up,” Keith said. “I also enjoy being alone in nature, and Damascus is a great place for that. There is a river outside my house, and I enjoy trout fishing and just walking in the woods.”
Those slices of solitude provided a respite from the stage of athletics.
“I don’t really like to be in the spotlight,” Keith said. “I just prefer to just hang back in the shadows and do my things. But by my senior year, there was a whole lot of pressure.”
That pressure came after a junior year to remember.
With a time of 16 minutes and 15 seconds, Keith captured the VHSL Class 1 cross country title by a 13-second margin. In the spring, he won another state title in the 800 meters and finished second in the 1600. He also guided the Cavaliers to second place in the 4x400 meter relay.
“It was a blast watching Jordan compete because I knew how much he loved it,” said Nathan Magstadt, Keith’s former track and field coach at Holston. “His style in the 800 was to get out fast, and he put pressure on others to come beat him. I also loved seeing Jordan hawk people down in relays.”
Keith first grabbed the attention of track and field coach as a precocious freshman.
“Despite having run just three races total, Jordan ran the first leg of our 4x800 relay with a school-record split time of 2:05,” Magstadt said. “I could tell that he had unbelievable talent and potential, and that he could handle the pressure. Jordan not only has an insane work ethic, but he’s extremely coachable.”
The competitive spirt of Keith was on full display in cross country, where the mild-mannered honor student with a passion for math and history transformed into a version of Superman.
“I really like to take things out fast, kind of coast through the middle and then give it all I have at the end,” Keith said. “No matter what I’m doing, I always push to do the best I can.”
Like high school and college athletes across the nation, Keith has been adjusting to life in the COVID-19 age this spring.
Once again, Keith has leaned on his faith for guidance.
“He is my rock through good times and bad,” Keith said. “I take a lot of pride in my church work and my faith.”
Before the pandemic, Keith was favored to defend his state crown in the 800 and he would have been a strong contender in the 1600.
“I never imagined a time where schools would be closed, everything would pretty much shut down and people would stay at home,” Keith said. “I was really looking forward to track season for several reasons. I was sad when the season was canceled, but then I started looking forward to college and running at the level.”
Keith signed to compete in cross country and track at King University.
According to Magstadt, Keith continues to develop as a tactician and runner.
“By the end of Jordan’s junior year, he ran seven seconds faster in the 800,” Magstadt said. “The thing I noticed most following Jordan’s freshman year was his improvement in race-sense
“Jordan only got run 3-5 races all season, so each race he took as an opportunity to grow. By the end of his high school career, Jordan knew how to run his race and not rely or depend on others to set the pace.”
Keith plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice in hopes of becoming a game warden or state trooper. He has two family members who work as prison guards.
Along with his success in athletics and academics, Keith participated in the school band, the Future Farmers of America and the Boy Scouts, where he assisted in six Eagle Scout service projects.
“I’m glad that I went to a small school,” Keith said. “I was really close with my teachers and knew pretty much everyone. Holston almost feels like a family to me, and my experience here had a big impact on my college decision.”
There is one other source of motivation for Keith.
“I always wanted to be like my older brother, Devin,” Keith said. “He was on the Holston golf team that won a state championship and the baseball team that finished second in state. Devin helped me in athletics and academics.”
That explains why Jordan was so happy when he completed his own personal quest as a junior.
“I wanted to get a state ring just like Devin had,” Jordan said. “When I won that state cross country title as a junior, I was stunned. It was just an unbelievable feeling of pride and happiness.
“My work paid off, and now I have to keep working just as hard.”
