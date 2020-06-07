DUFFIELD, Va. -- An injured hiker was rescued from a trail at the Devil’s Bathtub, a popular swimming hole in Scott County, on Saturday.
“She just slipped and fell [and] curled her ankle,” Tony Gibson, a volunteer fireman with the Dungannon Volunteer Fire Department, said of the hiker during a Sunday phone interview. He added that she appeared to be in her mid-20s or early 30s.
Gibson said he and other volunteer firemen at the department responded to a call about the hiker at around 3:50 p.m. that day. They joined officials from the Fort Blackmore Fire Department, Duffield Fire & Rescue, Nickelsville Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service to help with the hiker’s rescue.
It took Gibson and his team about five hours to reach the woman, get her to safety and return to the fire department, Gibson said.
“There are 13 different creek crossings between the start and the top,” Gibson said of the trail route leading to the Devil’s Bathtub.
He also said that his department is used to rescuing people from the Devil’s Bathtub.
“We probably get at least four or five calls a year there, if not more,” Gibson said.
Just a few weeks ago, the swimming hole made national news when 20 hikers were stranded there by flash floods. Emergency crews successfully rescued all of them.
Asked what safety tips he’d share with visitors to the Devil’s Bathtub, Gibson simply recommended going in the morning.
“Around 3 p.m., it starts getting dark in the woods” in that area, he said. “It takes about an hour and a half [to get to the swimming hole]. If you’ve got any kids, they’ll want to stop and play in the water, and before you know it, it’s dark."
