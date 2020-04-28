My Dear 5th Grade Patriots,

I miss you and I miss our little family of 5th grade. I miss saying the Pledge of Allegiance with you. I miss hearing your sweet voices when you prayed for all of our military and their families. I miss teaching you about our wonderful world. I miss being reminded by you to be young in spirit and to stay curious. I miss taking our end of the year pictures and seeing how much you have grown over the year. I miss our trips to the VA hospital and our suppers at Freddy's! There are so many things I could list. I want to remind you to stay faithful to your "quiet time" and your commonplace journal. It is the recipe for success. Dig deep! Ask questions! Look for answers! Wonder! Be curious! Go outside and look at the detail in creation! Sing our songs! Pray for your fellow Americans. Be who God made you to be.

Lots of Love,

Mrs. Jessica Edwards

