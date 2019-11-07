BRISTOL, Tenn. — Cinderella cleaned and cleaned to her heart’s discontent.
Rapunzel sighed while hidden away in a castle tower. Jack milked a milk-less cow. The prince sought his queen, the giant her prey, and the baker and his wife a child.
Fairy tales afoot? Not quite. On Tuesday evening in the upstairs inner sanctum of Theatre Bristol, fairy tales askew in the form of “Into the Woods” ground to life. Scheduled to run on weekends from Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee, the quickly paced musical turns timeworn stories upside down.
“It’s a rollercoaster of emotions,” said Steve Baskett, the play’s narrator.
Steps removed from the Paramount’s dazzling marquee, about 18 actors filed into and up the stairs at Theatre Bristol as the sun slinked away Tuesday. Downstairs and out the door, cars honked at nothing in particular. Upstairs, director Glenn Patterson addressed his charges.
“Create the moment, then step back out of it,” said Patterson moments before the night’s full rehearsal of the two-act musical began. “If you are not fully memorized, get fully memorized. If you are fully memorized, go back and reread your script.”
Actors including Will Oliver (Jack) and Laura O’Bryan (Jack’s Mother) sat in rapt attention.
“Is everyone warmed up?” Patterson asked. “Don’t forget to warm up before every scene.”
Quickly thereafter, the collective split into 18 motivated parts. Patterson snagged a perch at a table that doubled as the night’s front row of sorts.
No deep giveaways, but “Into the Woods” begins and commences as fairy tales woven together then essentially turn upside down. Written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, the award-winning Broadway musical demands strong voices as much if not more than it requires pinpoint acting.
“With this show,” Patterson said after rehearsal, “if you can’t sing, it just wouldn’t work.”
Nick Dennis as The Baker and Colleen Semones as The Baker’s Wife sing in captivating fashion. Likewise Ava White as Little Red Riding Hood and Laura Watson as Repunzel. Ditto James Francis as Cinderella’s Prince and Martha Hawk as Cinderella’s Mother. Same goes for Leslie Lockhart as The Witch and Lorrie Anderson as Cinderella. Fine singers, all.
As a cast, they sang Tuesday as if for a sold-out audience on Broadway.
“Vocally, they sound great,” Patterson said. “This score is so very difficult to make an audience understand it just because of the flow of the words.”
They sing, they dance, they act. As each character ventures into the woods to find that which they seek, they in turn learn that perhaps that which they seek isn’t really that which they really want after all.
“I think the woods, especially in fairy tales, represent mystery,” Patterson said. “They also represent a place of discovery. Mostly, you discover things about yourself.”
During rehearsal on Tuesday, laughs came quickly and often. Poignancy, when it bubbled to the surface, struck with a giant’s blow. Shock, as felt during the most unpredictable of occurrences, rippled throughout portions of the musical.
Off-stage, Baskett doubled over in laughter more than once. He also wiped away a tear or two.
“You will cry,” Baskett said. “You will laugh. You will gasp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.