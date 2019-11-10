Katy Brown, Barter Theatre’s new producing artistic director, stands beside a portrait of the theater’s founder, Robert Porterfield. Brown has helmed over 100 productions at Barter Theatre and turned Barter’s youth theater troupe, the Barter Players, into a national success. Her vision for the Barter’s future includes an emphasis on Appalachian stories and reaching out to new audiences. “Without the audience,” Brown says, “theater doesn’t exist.”