I would like to direct this statement to the 2020 high school grads. I read an article in the past that seems to be worth repeating the high points.
Fast food jobs are not beneath your dignity. This is called an opportunity! Your self-esteem is not important to your boss. Your boss will not be as interested in your future as your teacher.
The free time you enjoyed may be greatly reduced! Vaping won’t be cool. Summer breaks will be earned after a year of employment. Life is just not going to be fair!!
Brush yourself off get up and keep moving forward. Set your goals and be proud of everything you accomplish and remember no one will look after you but you!! Start listening to older adults to make good choices in life. You need to understand they have been where you are going. Enjoy life along the way with family and friends. Straight talk can’t be confused!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.