The Sullivan County Board of Education announced Friday that it will hold delayed traditional graduation ceremonies for county high schools on July 31 and August 1.
“We plan to provide the traditional graduation ceremonies on July 31st and August 1st at each of our high schools,” the Board said in a statement shared over email. “In addition, we are working with Bristol Motor Speedway to plan separate and optional events by school for our seniors to ‘Cross the Finish Line.’”
The Board said it will share the details for the Bristol Motor Speedway events “as soon as possible.”
The Board also said it made the decision to have in-person celebrations based on the results of a survey distributed to 2020 seniors.
“By a margin of 56% to 44% Sullivan County’s 2020 Seniors chose the option of a delayed traditional graduation ceremony over the option of an in-person graduation experience that would be recorded and limit each graduate to a total of 10 total family members/guests,” the statement read.
The Board listed the following times for the delayed graduations, adding that the details could change as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves:
July 31st at 6:00 pm - Sullivan East High School
July 31st at 8:00 pm - Sullivan Central High School
August 1 at 6:00 pm - Sullivan South High School
August 1 at 8:00 pm - Sullivan North High School
“We are grateful to our principals and senior class leaders for their leadership, and to our 2020 seniors who participated in the survey,” the statement concluded. “We look forward to celebrating safely with all of our seniors at graduation.”
