Retired educator is still committed to improving public education for children
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A lifelong educator and retired high school principal is still committed to raising the bar for public education and serving the children of the community.
Nelson Pyle, 77, came to Bristol after retiring from the school system in northern Illinois, where he served as principal at Harlem High School. While at Harlem, Pyle developed a number of programs to help students reach their potential, including attendance incentive programs, a machine manufacturing apprenticeship program, the Certificate of Employability Program, scholarship programs and a drop-out task force. He focused heavily on encouraging students in what was considered an at-risk high school to have pride in themselves and their community. In 1995, he was named Principal of the Year in Region Two of Illinois, where he also received many other awards.
After Pyle retired, he realized he still wanted to be involved in leadership within the school systems, though he admits with a smile that after a particularly cold year in the Midwest, he decided to move south. He moved to Bristol in 1998, when he was hired as principal of Tennessee High School.
Pyle was brought in as an agent of change. He helped bring technology and organized programs designed to help teachers maximize learning. He worked on curriculum alignment to ensure the school was teaching at national standards. During his six-year tenure at the school, he was again named Principal of the Year.
When Pyle retired from Tennessee High, he was still committed to his mission of helping children learn and succeed. Read the entire story here.
