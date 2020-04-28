Dear Students in Mrs. Boggs' First Grade,

I have been so lucky to be your teacher this year. Not only have you made a permanent place in my heart, but you are loved as well by the entire staff at Anderson. You have been a group that enjoys working together and loves to help out. More than once I have heard one of you say, "Don't worry, Mrs. Boggs, I'll get him (or her)" if a student needed some extra help or support. You even came into my classroom with a desire to work independently, and that can be a hard thing to do at a young age.

I know this has been a time of adjustment, learning at home instead of learning at school, but you've proudly done so - as have your parents - with determination and a smile on your face. This time has been a challenge, but you are strong. You are smart. You are kind. You are Anderson Rams. Read every day, and walk into school next year with your head held high. You will soar in 2nd grade. You've got this!

Love forever,

Mrs. Christy Boggs

