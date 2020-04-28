Dear Third Grade Students at HVES,
I miss you! This time away from you has been so unexpected but the purpose of this quarantine is to keep as many of us safe and healthy as possible.
School is important but so is your health. Take care of yourself.
Make sure you get outside and play or exercise. Take a walk, kick a ball around, walk the dog, just get outside and stay active but safe.
I am thinking of you and missing you daily. I think about the memories of your smiles, stories and antics that bring me joy in rough times. You bring me more joy and happiness than any of you can imagine, and I hope we are together again soon. I will do my best to continue to support you and your families as we go through this uncharted territory.
If you need anything just let me know and I will do my best to help you out. Thank you, parents, for all that you have been doing. I know this is hard on you as well. Remember HVES, I and BVPS are here to help you get through this time. Take care and stay safe!
