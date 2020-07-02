Dr. Josh Davis has been named the first principal of the new West Ridge High School, which is still under construction and will open in the fall of 2021, according to a Thursday press statement from Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox.
“Dr. Davis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in instructional leadership that will help us build a strong team and strong academic foundation for West Ridge High School,” Cox said in the statement. “He was selected through a rigorous process from a pool of highly qualified applicants.”
Davis graduated from Sullivan North High School and studied at East Tennessee State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, a master’s in education and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis.
Davis first worked as a teacher in Sullivan County, then a teacher and instructional coach in Kingsport City Schools, according to the statement. After returning to Sullivan County in 2011, he worked as a high school assistant principal, elementary school principal and middle school principal, then served as the principal of Sullivan North.
West Ridge High School will consolidate Sullivan South, Sullivan North and Sullivan Central High Schools, and will serve about 1,700 students when it opens.
“It is an honor to be selected to help facilitate the opening of our region’s newest high school,” Davis said in the statement. “I look forward to working with the students, families, and staff of the Central, North and South communities as we come together to create a solid foundation for the opening of West Ridge High School.”
