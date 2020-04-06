BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has extended the county's state of emergency until Monday, April 13, 12:00 a.m., according to a press release issued April 6. The mayor initially declared a state of emergency on March 30, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Tennessee law prohibits counties from declaring a state of emergency longer than seven days, but that it was possible to extend one.

The mayor said he issued the extension to make the county eligible for federal funds that become available under a state of emergency, and added that extending it also "goes along with the governor's declaration" of a state of emergency for Tennessee.

