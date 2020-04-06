BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has extended the county's state of emergency until Monday, April 13, 12:00 a.m., according to a press release issued April 6. The mayor initially declared a state of emergency on March 30, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Tennessee law prohibits counties from declaring a state of emergency longer than seven days, but that it was possible to extend one.
The mayor said he issued the extension to make the county eligible for federal funds that become available under a state of emergency, and added that extending it also "goes along with the governor's declaration" of a state of emergency for Tennessee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.