BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has extended the county's state of emergency until Monday, April 20, 12:00 a.m., according to a press release issued April 13. The mayor initially declared a state of emergency on March 30, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Venable said that Tennessee law prohibits counties from declaring a state of emergency longer than seven days, but that it was possible to extend one. He already extended the state of emergency through last week; this is the second extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.