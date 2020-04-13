BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has extended the county's state of emergency until Monday, April 20, 12:00 a.m., according to a press release issued April 13. The mayor initially declared a state of emergency on March 30, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Venable said that Tennessee law prohibits counties from declaring a state of emergency longer than seven days, but that it was possible to extend one. He already extended the state of emergency through last week; this is the second extension.

