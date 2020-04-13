Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RUSSELL COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF BRISTOL IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 315 PM EDT MONDAY. * AT 909 AM EDT, FLOODING WAS ONGOING ON STREAMS AND IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND WILL CONTINUE INTO EARLY AFTERNOON. LITTLE IN THE WAY OF ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&