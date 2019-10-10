Thanks to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee for declaring Oct. 10, 2019, a “Day of Prayer, Humility and Fasting.” Gov. Lee said, “We know that prayer accomplishes much.” He said, “Prayer strengthens our families, and it strengthens our communities. It strengthens our relationship with our neighbors. It strengthens our relationship with God himself.” Lee and his wife are inviting the people of Tennessee to pray for the state today to request “God’s favor and blessing on the people of Tennessee.” The proclamation thanks God for the many blessings in Tennessee — the Smoky Mountains, the Mississippi River and its people — and request forgiveness for “transgressions,” including for “acts of discrimination, oppression and injustice.” The proclamation asks God for wisdom for “challenges” ahead. Thanks to the Bristol Herald Courier for doing the important job of keeping the public informed about what our lawmakers are doing.
The Bible in 1 Timothy 2 says, “Pray for kings and for all that are in authority that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.” With the troubles and turmoil in our nation, we need to pray for President Trump and Gov. Lee so we will have a “peaceful life.” Christians need to use every opportunity such as the “Day of Prayer, Humility and Fasting” to cry out with one voice for our nation, for our state, for our leaders.
The Bible says, “If we humble ourselves and pray and seek God’s face and turn from our wickedness, God will hear us and forgive our sin and heal our land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14) Only Jesus can save America and each of us from the wrath to come! Serious troubles and challenges call for serious prayer. We need it, our families need it, our state and nation need it. Spend more time on your knees with the One who loves you most, Jesus!
