As a former Johnson City mayor and county commissioner, I wish to endorse another former mayor, Steve Darden, as our next congressman. With his background of small business ownership and distinguished elected service at the local level, Steve is uniquely qualified to fill the seat of another Johnson City mayor, Phil Roe, who is retiring.
In my nine years on the City Commission, I was privileged to serve with Steve. His vision for revitalizing downtown by ending decades of flooding was one of the most important decisions by our city government. Today, downtown has been reborn with restaurants, shops, entertainment and new residents. Likewise, Steve saw the possibilities of transforming an abandoned railroad track into what is now the most popular Tweetsie Trail that has greatly improved the quality of life in our region. He was also instrumental in forming the Economic Development Council (now NETREP) that serves Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties.
After leaving office, Steve maintained his commitment to serving small business and the public through the United Way, as a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and in many other ways that demonstrate his dedication to others.
I know most of the other candidates. I have no hesitancy in saying that based on his energy, intelligence, determination and uncommon passion, Steve will be an excellent congressman. Steve has my confidence, my vote and my support. Vote for Steve Darden in the Republican primary.
