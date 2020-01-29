U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is scheduled to visit Bristol on Thursday as part of a trip to Northeast Tennessee.
Thursday’s events include a roundtable on opioids at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City and a visit to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a spokeswoman for Rep. Phil Roe, who is also involved with the trip.
Roe, a Republican congressman, represents Tennessee’s 1st District.
The opioid epidemic has been a particular focus of Adams’ tenure as the country’s 20th Surgeon General, which started in September 2017.
