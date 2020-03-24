BHC 01122020 TN Legislative 12

Tennessee Rep. Timothy Hill speaks during an event in 2019.

 BHC File Photo

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, said Tuesday he is running for the U.S. congress.

Hill hopes to replace Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, who previously said he is not running for reelection to the 1st District.

Hill currently serves portions of Carter, Johnson and Sullivan counties.

"I’m running for U.S. Congress!" Hill wrote on Facebook. "Please share the word. Our district is strongly Republican, but it is critical that our nominee also be a proven conservative who will be a stalwart ally of President Trump against radicals like Nancy Pelosi and AOC. When it comes to supporting our conservative values my record is second to none- I’ve been a leading voice in Tennessee for the unborn, for our second amendment rights, and against tax hikes. As your member of Congress I’ll continue the fight for those same values, put people first, and I’ll support President Trump’s agenda 100%, especially the fight to build the wall and recover quickly from the Chinese Coronavirus!"

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments