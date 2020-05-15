BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Commission held a special called session Friday morning to discuss a resolution that, if passed, would ask voters to decide through a referendum whether to increase its sales tax.
Few county commissioners fully supported it, and its sharpest critics called it poorly timed amid the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sam Jones, a commissioner representing district 7 in Kingsport and the resolution’s primary sponsor, said the resolution would put a referendum in an upcoming election that would let voters decide whether to increase the county sales tax to 9.75 percent, or $9.75 for $100 in sales.
“The state of Tennessee allows a maximum of a $9.75 tax on $100,” Jones said. “I just counted, and 75 of the counties out of the 95 [in the state] are at $9.75.”
Jones said that in Sullivan County, however, the sales tax rate is 9.25 percent outside of Kingsport and 9.5 percent in Kingsport. He said that if the resolution passes and voters approve it in the referendum, it would let the county raise its sales tax to 9.75 percent throughout the entire county.
The County Commission met Friday morning simply to review the resolution. They’d have to vote in favor of it twice in order for it to pass. Due to election deadlines, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said, it was highly unlikely the resolution would end up on ballots in the August elections. He said that if it passes, it would most likely end up on November ballots, alongside the liquor-by-the-drink referendum.
Jones said he was putting the resolution forward because it would bring in more funds without increasing property taxes.
“This is something that’s been discussed for a long time in Sullivan County,” Jones said. “I want to give people of the county [the opportunity] to express their vote. They may vote it down 90 to 10. That's their prerogative.”
Opposition was swift and forceful.
“This is the wrong time for this resolution. Our world is in uproar right now,” said Mark Vance, a commissioner for district 2 in Bristol. “Many people I know...have lost their job. There are people that don’t know if they’re going to get back to work.”
“Sure, you can say that [an additional] 25 cents on $100 isn’t a lot of money,” Vance added. “But the people I’ve talked to said they’re living on tight budgets. Why do we want to bring something up like this at a time when the government should be like the citizens, who are tightening their belts?”
“There’s no way I can support that,” echoed Joyce Crosswhite, a commissioner for district 4 in Blountville. “I’m in the older bunch that gets to go into the grocery store early. If you go into the grocery store and see what these people are buying, you know they’re not getting what they need. We’ve got to tighten up and stop putting everything back on our citizens.”
At least five other commissioners expressed similar sentiments. A few others expressed reluctant support, particularly because, like Jones, they didn’t want to see property taxes go up further.
“If we don’t collect this to sustain us, the next thing we have to look at is property tax,” said Joe Herron, a commissioner for district 11 in Kingsport. “I don’t like taxes, either, but if you look at the 13 colonies, if they never said, ‘Let’s raise taxes,’ we’d still be on dirt roads.”
David Akard, representing district 2 in Bristol, and Hershel Glover, representing district 5 in Bluff City, said the resolution would simply give voters the ability to decide whether or not to raise the sales tax.
“We are not raising sales tax. We are allowing the citizens of Sullivan County to decide whether they want [a sales tax] increase,” Akard said.
But the County Commission doesn’t yet have a projection of how much money the sales tax increase could bring in, and both Akard and Glover said they wanted a tangible estimate before making up their minds. Larry Bailey, the director of the county’s Accounts and Budgets department, said he would work on getting that to the commissioners by early next week.
Toward the end of the discussion, Colette George, a commissioner for district 9 in Kingsport and a co-sponsor of the resolution, said that it’s hard for the county to know how much money it’s going to need as the pandemic evolves. But she said she saw the resolution as a way to make up for steep financial losses amid the recession.
“We’re talking about this as [if] we’re going to have all this abundant new money,” George said. “But we are going to have a lot less money to work with. If we’re faced with a huge reduction of income, yes, [we] can make [budget] cuts. But to what extent?”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said that the County Commission could hold its first vote on the resolution at its monthly meeting next Thursday. But he said the resolution’s future doesn’t look promising given all the opposition expressed Friday morning.
“It doesn’t take a meteorologist to know there’s a cool wind blowing here,” Venable said.
