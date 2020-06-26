Republican Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi will open a regional campaign office for the Tri-Cities area in Kingsport on Saturday morning. The opening, which members of the public and media can attend, will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at 5275 Fort Henry Dr., Suite 2, Kingsport, 37663.
Adrian Walker, Sethi's press secretary, said that attendees are welcome to wear masks and practice social distancing at the opening.
Sethi, a self-described “conservative outsider,” is running in the Republican primary for the seat that will be vacated by Senator Lamar Alexander, who is not running for reelection and whose term expires in 2021.
Sethi has already opened campaign offices in Nashville and Chattanooga. The Tri-Cities campaign office is one of five more he is opening across Tennessee on Saturday. The others are located in Knoxville, Coffee County, Jackson and Memphis.
“The grassroots momentum of this campaign is growing,” Sethi said in the statement. “This campaign is powered by conservatives all across Tennessee. With seven offices across the state, we’re going to continue to connect with activists from Mountain City to Memphis who are hungry for a conservative to represent our values in the United States Senate.”
“This campaign is driven by the best volunteers in the state,” Forrest Barnwell-Hagemeyer, Sethi’s campaign manager, said in the statement. “As Dr. Manny continues to travel the state, we see that conservatives are hungry for a change to the status quo. We look forward to continuing to grow the team of conservatives who power our campaign, as we work towards victory in 42 days.”
Sethi is an orthopedic trauma surgeon and the founder of Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit that works to promote preventative healthcare in the state. He grew up in Coffee County before getting his undergraduate degree from Brown University and his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. Sethi received a Fulbright scholarship to work with children with muscular dystrophy in Tunisia.
Sethi now lives with his wife, Maya, and their two children in Nashville, where they attend United Methodist Church.
