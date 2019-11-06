BRISTOL, Tenn. — Fred Worley was in Berlin when the wall went up in 1961.
On Aug. 13, 1961, at about 2:30 in the morning, Worley said a whistle went off to alert his squad.
“We jumped up, and we knew we were in trouble when they said, ‘Lock and load live rounds,’” Worley said. “… When we went up at the Berlin Wall, we had one squad, and the East German soldiers had 25,000 and about 2,500 tanks in front of us. This was a little bit after the wall. We stayed up there for six weeks border guarding.”
For the few years that he had been serving in Germany during the Cold War, orders were to hold fire, he said.
The Berlin Wall was erected by the Soviet Union, which controlled East Berlin after Germany fell to Allied forces in World War II. Officially, the wall was to protect the Communist-controlled territory from being infiltrated by Western “fascists,” but it also kept residents of East Berlin from defecting to the West, according to history.com. The wall stood until Nov. 9, 1989.
Worley, 82, served in Berlin from 1959 to 1963, where he guarded prisoners in Spandau Prison, which held Nazi war criminals, led riot control during uprisings from the Berlin population and even protected President John F. Kennedy when he visited the city.
One of his eight children, Martha Worley, said she and her siblings didn’t know many details about his service until a few years ago.
“He’s very humble with everything that he’s experienced in his life,” she said. “… He’s very proud of the time that he spent over there, but also the Cold War doesn’t get the recognition that [it deserves]. That’s something that he has always been passionate about. He’s just always been a giving, caring person — not just a father but a person. Anybody that walks down the street, he’ll give his shirt off his back. He deserves a lot.”
Worley knew he was going to be drafted, so he volunteered. He believes his four years of active duty were “nothing heroic,” he said. He’s passionate about educating people on the Cold War, so as often as he can, the self-described “camera buff” shows photos he took in Berlin and shares his stories. Worley plans to host seminars at the Bristol Public Library soon to share information and stories about the war and his service.
“I think it should be out there,” Worley said. “… It kindly upsets me that they always talk about the wall being torn down, but they don’t ever talk about the poor people that was up there trying to defend them. It don’t make no sense at all. You can always say, ‘Oh, I got a piece of the rock that came down from the wall.’”
But he and his squad were “as brave as those people that put the flag up at Iwo Jima,” he said.
Worley is also proud that he and some of his comrades sponsored orphanages in Berlin during the holidays.
“We went and bought food … and we’d take it to the orphanage places,” he said. “I enjoyed doing that. … They had about 50,000 refugees over there that was homeless.”
He still enjoys giving back through the Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter by providing homeless and disabled veterans with clothing, food and someone to talk to.
Back in the summer, Worley saw some friends he served with in Berlin at a reunion in Georgia that he hadn’t seen in over 60 years.
“I had a lot of good friends over there,” he said.
