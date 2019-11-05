FIRST LOOK: 2019 election results

The ballots are in and the results are being calculated, scroll down to take a first look at the results of the 2019 election around Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Elections webiste.
WASHINGTON COUNTY:
From the courthouse referendum to the highly-contested sheriff's race, voters turned out in droves to vote in Washington County this election season.
The state elections website shows Republican Blake Andis is ahead in the sheriff's race with nearly 52% of the vote. The courthouse referendum seems to have failed with 72% of voters against the proposal, according to the state website.
Josh Cumbow will retain his seat at as the county's commonwealth attorney and Mark Matney is leading the commissioner of revenue race.
BRISTOL VIRGINIA:
Outside of the clerk of court, Bristolians only voted for state elections, including the 40th District state Senate seat.
Del. Todd Pillion made his first potential step toward winning the seat by sweeping all four Bristol precincts.
Pillion, a Republican, received 1,875 unofficial votes or 73.4%, compared to independent challenger Ken Heath's 655 votes, or 25.6%, according to the city registrar's office. Pillion won all four of the city precincts plus absentee voting.
Pillion is seeking the seat held by retiring state Sen. Bill Carrico.
OTHER ELECTIONS:
Take a look at other election results across Southwest Virginia.
