Voters have trickled into polling sites for a number of local races across the region on Tuesday, although hundreds have opted to cast absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As of about 1:30 p.m., 377 people in Bristol, Virginia have cast in-person ballots at the city’s four polling sites and 1,176 absentee ballots have been submitted. In total, turnout is at 13.97% so far, according to General Registrar Penny Limburg.
Bristol, Virginia voters requested a total of 1,382 absentee ballots, which can be submitted until 7 p.m. today.
Bristol voters are selecting two members of the City Council and two for School Board from four candidates in each race.
In the City Council race, Anthony Farnum and Kevin Mumpower are the incumbents on the ballot, and Michael Pollard and Ric Watts are the two challenges.
In the School Board race, Tyrone Foster is seeking reelection and candidates Ginger Fleenor, Frank Goodpasture III and Jean Mulumba are also running.
In Abingdon, voters are electing two members are the Town Council. Five candidates are competing in that race – a field which includes incumbents Wayne Craig and Cindy Patterson and challengers James Anderson, Roman Blevins and Amanda Pillion.
Turnout in Abingdon as of 1:30 p.m. was around 16.1% of the town’s registered voters, according to Washington County General Registrar Derek Lyall. This includes 738 absentee ballots and 186 in-person votes at the Abingdon Down Hall, the only polling site open for Tuesday’s race.
A total of 849 absentee ballots were requested for the election in Abingdon.
Although hundreds of voters cast absentee ballots, polls were still open to the public and implemented a number of social distancing measures aimed at limiting potential exposure to coronavirus.
At Virginia High School in Bristol, for example, voters were asked to keep 6 feet of distance between each other, people wore face masks and a plexiglass barrier separated voters from election officials at the check-in table.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.