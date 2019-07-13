Carrson Everett stood on Bristol’s State Street on Friday night, holding a candle and talking about kids in cages.
“It’s an awareness for what’s going on at the border,” said Everett, 16, a student at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee. “I think it’s very inhumane ... to put kids in cages.”
Everett was talking about the plight of some immigrants at the United States’ border with Mexico, where some families have been detained as they seek entry into the United States.
On Friday, Everett stood as one of about 75 men and women who came to the borders of Tennessee and Virginia to shine light on what’s happening at the border of Mexico and the United States as part of the worldwide “Lights for Liberty” campaign.
“It’s a candlelight vigil,” said Susan Whitlow, 69, of Bristol, Tennessee. “It’s to bring light to what’s happening at the border that everybody here finds unconscionable.”
Friday’s candlelight vigil included participants singing songs and holding signs with political messages, such as Danna Reynolds’ American flag-themed “Stop Pretending Your Racism is Patriotism.”
“We all came from immigrants,” said Reynolds, 71, of Bristol, Tennessee. “And I don’t believe in anybody being excluded for any reason. And I certainly don’t like the way that immigrants have been treated.”
