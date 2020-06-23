Appalachian League Hall of Fame

Bristol Pirates President and General Manager Mahlon Luttrell announces presents Boyce Cox, Bill Halstead and Chauncey DeVault as 2020 members of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame on Monday. A presentation was made to family members of each new Hall of Fame member.

 David Crigger/BHC

Bristol Pirates President and General Manager Mahlon Luttrell on Monday at DeVault Stadium unveiled plaques honoring three local men who were recently inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame: Boyce Cox, Chauncey DeVault and Bill Halstead.

Cox served as president of Bristol’s Appy franchise from 1993-2007 and earned several Appy League executive of the year honors. DeVault was president of the Appalachian League from 1947-79 and Halstead held the same position from 1982-95. 

 

