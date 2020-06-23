Bristol Pirates President and General Manager Mahlon Luttrell on Monday at DeVault Stadium unveiled plaques honoring three local men who were recently inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame: Boyce Cox, Chauncey DeVault and Bill Halstead.
Cox served as president of Bristol’s Appy franchise from 1993-2007 and earned several Appy League executive of the year honors. DeVault was president of the Appalachian League from 1947-79 and Halstead held the same position from 1982-95.
