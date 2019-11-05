ABINGDON, Va. -- Washington County's new sheriff will be Blake Andis, who received more than 50 percent of votes cast in Tuesday's election.
Andis received more than 50 percent of the total vote with 9,427 votes recorded. Democrat Greg Hogston, the candidate endorsed by current Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman, received 3,798 votes.
