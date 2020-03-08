The ever-growing memorial for Evelyn Boswell has been relocated after the property owner expressed concerns, according an email from Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our patrol officers have responded several times today to calls regarding heavy traffic, etc., on Muddy Creek Road. The owner of the property on Muddy Creek Road expressed concerns over his driveway being blocked and the heavy traffic.”
The memorial was moved to nearby Living by Faith Freewill Baptist Church.
“People had been parking in the roadway causing traffic hazards,” and the church has more space available for parking, Seabolt said.
